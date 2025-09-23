  • home icon
  WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Star stripped of title, Piper Niven has career-ending injury, Cody Rhodes' pitch rejected

WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Star stripped of title, Piper Niven has career-ending injury, Cody Rhodes' pitch rejected

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Sep 23, 2025 11:11 GMT
Piper Niven (left), Cody Rhodes (right) [Image Credits: wwe.com]
Piper Niven (left), Cody Rhodes (right) [Image Credits: wwe.com]

We are back with another edition of the WWE News and Rumor Roundup.

Just a month after Naomi's pregnancy announcement, another female star is stepping away from wrestling due to the same reason. The company has issued an update on her future as the champion.

Meanwhile, Piper Niven is reportedly dealing with a potentially career-ending injury. And last but not least, the creative rejected Cody Rhodes' pitch for Wrestlepalooza.

Continue reading as we dive into the top stories of the day.

#3. Kylie Rae is no longer the WWE ID Women's Champion

Kylie Rae's future as the WWE ID Women's Champion was up in the air after she announced yesterday that she was pregnant with her second child. She had already vacated the Relentless PWN Championship.

The 33-year-old star made history at the Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) presents ID Showcase on August 1, winning the tournament to become the inaugural WWE ID Women's Champion.

However, she hasn't wrestled since August 8, and now we know why.

In the wake of her pregnancy announcement, the company took to its X (formerly Twitter) earlier today to declare that the ID Women's Championship is now vacant and congratulated Kylie Rae on her pregnancy.

"The WWE ID Women's Championship is now vacant. WWE ID is proud that Kylie Rae will go in the record books as the first ever champion and sends congratulations on the addition to her family. Thank you, Kylie!"

You can check out the tweet below:

Kylie Rae is engaged to fellow wrestler Isaias Velazquez. The power couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Breccon, on October 8, 2023.

#2. Update on Piper Niven's wrestling future

Piper Niven's sudden absence from the weekly programming has caused some concerns among fans. She hasn't been seen on TV since defeating Charlotte Flair on the August 22, 2025, edition of SmackDown.

Fightful Select recently reported that she was dealing with an undisclosed injury, and there's currently no timeline for her return.

It looks like there's more to the story. Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Live learned that people within WWE are worried that Piper Niven's injury could be career-ending.

"There’s concern that it could be career-ending, so whatever it is, I mean, it’s serious. Hopefully, she can come back, but she is out due to injury."

In her absence, Chelsea Green has been working with her Secret Hervice member Alba Fyre.

The two unsuccessfully challenged Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair for the Women's Tag Team Championship on the September 19 edition of SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Piper Niven a speedy recovery.

#1. Cody Rhodes' pitch was turned down

Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship at Wrestlepalooza this past weekend. He defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event, an outcome that didn't sit well with some fans.

However, that wasn't the plan all along.

Bodyslam.net recently reported that The American Nightmare and The Scotsman originally wanted Randy Orton to interfere and accidentally cost his friend the Undisputed Title.

This would have set the stage for Rhodes to chase the title down the road before having Orton turn on his former Legacy partner. Of course, the idea fell through for some unknown reason.

Whether or not Triple H will revisit this scrapped plan remains to be seen, but Cody Rhodes will now prepare for his upcoming match against Seth Rollins for the Crown Jewel Championship in Australia next month.

Edited by Sidharth Sachdeva
