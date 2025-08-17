WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Superstar is gone from the company because of awkward situation, Mystery around Naomi, Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena leak?

Welcome to the WWE News &amp; Rumor Roundup for August 17, 2025. We'll look at topics about Brock Lesnar and Naomi in today's edition.Plus, Rey Mysterio's big promise to fans, and more. Let's get started:#4. Rey Mysterio promises to bring back a controversial former WWE ChampionRey Mysterio appeared at the recently concluded AAA Triplemania on Saturday and addressed the big elephant in the room. While he was cutting a promo, fans started chanting for Alberto Del Rio. Mysterio acknowledged the chants and said:&quot;I'll bring him, wait on me.&quot; [Translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate]For those unaware, Alberto Del Rio was forced to leave AAA as part of a match stipulation last month. Speculation suggested that WWE (the new owners of AAA) wanted nothing to do with the former world champion.However, Rey Mysterio's latest statement has certainly made things more interesting. It remains to be seen whether Del Rio will now return to AAA.#3. What's really going on with Naomi?Naomi was not medically cleared to compete on WWE RAW, having been pulled out of her scheduled match against IYO SKY. Since then, there has been a mystery surrounding the Women's World Champion. Natalya remained tight-lipped while discussing the situation on Busted Open:&quot;For the locker room, it's one of those things where somebody will know what's going on. Naomi is a really close friend of mine, but I just feel like it's a time right now where she needs space. So usually when something crazy is going on, I don't think it's crazy in a bad way, but I think that, obviously, it's private, it's personal. Nobody ever wants to go down with an injury.&quot;Natalya added:&quot;There's a part of me that wants to be like, 'Hey, Trin, what's going on? Tell me, give me the scoop.' But the other part of me is like, sometimes when people are going through something, or they're dealing with an injury or some extenuating situation, I feel like she will talk about it when she's ready to talk about it. But I know she would have loved to have wrestled IYO on Monday.&quot;Naomi will address the state of the Women's World Championship on the upcoming episode of RAW.#2. Reason behind Ashante &quot;Thee&quot; Adonis' WWE exitAshante &quot;Thee&quot; Adonis is gone from World Wrestling Entertainment, and the reported reason behind his departure is an awkward money situation. The superstar was apparently on a main roster deal while being used on WWE NXT.A main roster contract obviously pays better than NXT. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company deliberately let Adonis' deal expire for financial reasons. Had they released him instead, it would have triggered a 90-day non-compete payout.So, letting his contract run out was reportedly a way to avoid paying that extra money. This also means Adonis is already a free agent and does not have to wait 90 days to wrestle elsewhere.#1. WWE may have accidentally leaked something big for Brock Lesnar vs. John CenaThe impending clash between John Cena and Brock Lesnar is rumored to happen in September 2025. Interestingly, the chatter online suggests that WWE could also bring back a classic event next month.The company seemingly posted and deleted details regarding 'Over the Limit' on its website, as you can see below:The last WWE Over the Limit event took place in 2012. If it is officially announced for next month, Lesnar vs. Cena could headline the show.Should Brock Lesnar defeat John Cena in 2025? Tap on the 'Discuss' button and let us know.