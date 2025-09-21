WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Superstar has been released after the company felt "buyer's remorse", Why Roman Reigns missed Wrestlepalooza, and more

Welcome to the WWE News and Rumor Roundup for September 21, 2025. Following the conclusion of Wrestlepalooza, we'll look at topics about Roman Reigns and other names in today's edition.While Reigns missed the event, John Cena was present for a massive showdown. We have updates on Cena and Cody Rhodes' futures in the company after Wrestlepalooza. Let's get started:#4. Cody Rhodes' opponent confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel 2025Cody Rhodes has a big challenge ahead of him. After his successful title defense against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza, the Undisputed WWE Champion was involved in a staredown with Seth Rollins during the post-show.Triple H later announced that Rhodes and Rollins will compete on October 11 to determine the Crown Jewel Champion. This year's Crown Jewel event will take place in Perth, Australia, and the confirmed singles match will be their first since Hell in a Cell 2022.#3. What's next for John Cena?Speaking of Crown Jewel, another name advertised for the big event is John Cena. Wrestlepalooza was a bad night for Cena fans, as Brock Lesnar defeated the 17-time world champion in a largely one-sided contest.But there is still hope for a better outing in his remaining five appearances. Interestingly, Cena will not appear on any other WWE show between Wrestlepalooza and Crown Jewel. He is scheduled for two episodes of RAW in November, Survivor Series, and his retirement match in December.#2. WWE reportedly regretted bringing back AndradeAndrade has been released from World Wrestling Entertainment following behind-the-scenes controversy. A recent report provided more details on how he was viewed within the company.According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE had &quot;buyer's remorse&quot; with the 35-year-old following his return in 2024. A reported issue during this run was Andrade's lack of improvement in English, which may have held him back in terms of character progression. Other Mexican stars, such as Penta and Rey Fenix, &quot;usurped&quot; the former United States Champion in the eyes of higher-ups.The company reportedly hoped Andrade's comeback from AEW would draw excellent fan reactions, like in the case of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. But, as we now know, he could not sustain a similar interest from fans in the long run.#1. Roman Reigns missed WWE Wrestlepalooza for one reasonAs big as the company's tie-up with ESPN was advertised to be, Wrestlepalooza did not feature one of the biggest sports entertainers today. Roman Reigns was MIA.According to Fightful Select, Roman Reigns is still filming Street Fighter. For those unaware, Reigns will portray Akuma in the movie, and he teased a new look for the same recently:It will be interesting to see what's next for Roman Reigns in wrestling. He last appeared at Clash in Paris and was injured as part of the storyline, thanks to Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.