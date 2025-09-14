WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Superstars threatened to quit the company during Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock? Drake's Rhea Ripley confession

Welcome to the WWE News and Rumor Roundup for September 14, 2025. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley.Plus, the latest talent departure that has got everyone talking, and more. Let's get started:#4. Details on Andrade's WWE exitAndrade is gone from WWE (again). The former United States Champion last wrestled at SummerSlam 2025 in the Six-Pack Tag Team Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match.According to Fightful Select, Andrade and Rey Fenix were slated to face The Wyatt Sicks at Clash in Paris last month. However, the situation surrounding Andrade's departure affected these creative plans. The Takedown on SI noted that he had been released from the company in a decision that was not mutual.As of this writing, we do not know if the 35-year-old requested his release. Reports indicate his exit was unrelated to budget cuts, with BodySlam noting that creative and booking issues had existed between Andrade and WWE since the 2024 Royal Rumble event.In addition to the developing frustration between both sides, he was allegedly unreachable for several weeks before leaving the company. It's important to note (for now) that this situation is being reported as an isolated incident, and not a case of multiple talent releases.#3. Drake sets social media on fire with his Rhea Ripley statementEarlier this month, Canadian rapper Drake made a strange confession about Rhea Ripley. He called the goth icon and popular WWE Superstar his &quot;muse&quot; while being interviewed by Bobbi Althoff:&quot;My FYP page [on Instagram] is just all Rhea Ripley. She's a wrestler. She’s like my muse, but I'm the opposite of probably everything that she likes.&quot;Later in the same interview, Drake described his dream woman:&quot;I don't know if the world is ready to accept what I feel is like my partner. It's some tweaked-out, like goth, kind of like tatted all over... I really feel like my destiny is to end up with a goth baddie with just absolute O cups.&quot;For very obvious reasons, Drake went viral over these comments, especially catching the attention of concerned Rhea Ripley fans. This might be a good time to mention that Ripley is happily married to AEW star Buddy Matthews.#2. Former champions almost walked out on WWE in 2018Former WWE Superstar Rezar recently opened up about backstage drama hours before his 2018 main roster debut alongside Akam. The duo, known as Authors of Pain, were managed by Paul Ellering and enjoyed tag team success in NXT.However, things became complicated right when they received a promotion. In a Metro exclusive, Rezar revealed why the superstars threatened to quit the company during their first night on WWE RAW:&quot;That was the day that we were deciding to stop with WWE. We were just called up, and the first day at the main roster, they were telling us, 'You have to leave Paul Ellering.' Me and my tag team partner Akam, Sonny, he said, 'Yo, let's just give our resignation letter and just leave.' But Paul told us, 'Try it out. I've helped you guys to get there, so much hard work, we can always get back together later.'&quot;The reason for splitting AOP and veteran Paul Ellering was bizarre. According to Rezar, Vince McMahon &quot;didn't like older people than him or people his age on the show&quot;:&quot;He [Vince McMahon] wanted to be the only elderly person who would be in the spotlight at the time.&quot;AOP didn't walk out on the company that night, but they were eventually released in 2020. The duo returned with Paul Ellering in 2024 before being cut again earlier this year.#1. Huge update on Cody Rhodes vs. The RockSaudi Arabia reportedly wants The Rock to have one more match. But will The Final Boss agree?WWE WrestleMania 43 is heading to Saudi Arabia, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, they are pushing for The Rock to headline The Show of Shows. Two opponents have been shortlisted: Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. One of them will get to face the Hollywood megastar in the main event if the hosts of WrestleMania 43 get what they want.Cody Rhodes has had beef with The Final Boss in recent years, but they have never clashed in a singles match (yet). Meanwhile, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is still a dream match for many fans. Although WrestleMania 43 is far away, it should be interesting to see if Saudi Arabia becomes the decisive factor in WWE finally getting The Rock to return.