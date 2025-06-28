WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Top star confirms relationship with notable name, Roman Reigns to return soon? CM Punk apologizes

Welcome to the WWE News and Rumor Roundup for June 28, 2025. Today, we have an update on Roman Reigns' return to the Stamford-based promotion, CM Punk apologizing ahead of Night of Champions, and one name confirming his relationship with another notable star.

Let's get right into it:

#4. New champion crowned on WWE SmackDown

The final edition of Friday Night SmackDown before Night of Champions 2025 had three title matches on the card. While two of those didn't change hands, one surprisingly did. On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Zelina Vega put her Women's United States Championship on the line against Giulia.

In the end, the challenger hit two knee strikes before hitting Vega with her finisher to win the championship. Giulia became the third woman in the company's history to hold the Women's United States Championship, which was introduced last year on the blue brand.

#3. Update on Roman Reigns' return to WWE - Reports

The Original Tribal Chief went on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion following the attack by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on RAW after WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, the 40-year-old star is busy with projects outside WWE.

Recently, he was cast as Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter live-action film, which made fans wonder if he would return to the promotion. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Reigns will return soon to build up for the first-ever two-night SummerSlam Premium Live Event in New Jersey.

While no storyline or opponent was mentioned, the Original Tribal Chief will likely return to feud with Seth Rollins and his faction.

#2. CM Punk apologizes to fans ahead of WWE Night of Champions 2025

In 2020, CM Punk went off on The Miz in a tweet and asked him to "go s**k a blood money-covered di** in Saudi Arabia." While the tweet was targeted towards The A-Lister, it was blown out of proportion, and it seemed like, for a long time, that The Second City Saint had an issue with the country as well.

During the Night of Champions Kickoff Show, a fan asked CM Punk to apologize to him and his people for the tweet. The multi-time world champion set the record straight and explained the tweet was only towards The Miz, and he apologized to the people of Saudi Arabia for it as well.

"This guy wants me to apologize to him for a mean tweet I wrote six years ago. Listen, it legitimately had nothing to do with Saudi Arabia. I woke up, and I was crabby, and I wrote a mean tweet to The Miz. I apologized to The Miz, and Mohammed, I sincerely apologize to you and all of Saudi Arabia," Punk said.

The veteran will face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in Saudi Arabia.

#1. Top WWE name confirms he's in a relationship with Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer became one of the top prospects on the developmental brand and impressed many with her work during the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. Later, rumors spread that the Chilean-born was dating NXT's Myles Borne, and Oba Femi seemingly confirmed the rumors in an interview.

Recently, NXT's Lexis King posted a picture on X and bragged about a trip to Disney with his girlfriend ahead of his match against Myles Borne on the upcoming episode of NXT. The 26-year-old reposted King's post with his message and confirmed he's dating Stephanie Vaquer by calling her his "Chilean queen."

"I’ll be with my Chilean queen. See you soon," Borne posted on X/Twitter.

Vaquer is currently on the red brand, and Borne recently cut ties with No Quarter Catch Crew on the developmental brand.

