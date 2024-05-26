WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Top star might retire soon, Major KOTR controversy addressed, Paul Heyman's message to Roman Reigns amid hiatus

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News & Rumor Roundup following an eventful King & Queen of the Ring. The recently concluded premium live event expectedly didn't end without a few controversies, and Triple H addressed the biggest one after the show.

A major superstar could also be nearing his retirement, as teased on the latest SmackDown episode. Paul Heyman also sent a special message to Roman Reigns as fans wait for The Tribal Chief's return.

We wrapped up the roundup with details of a highly-respected star's WWE contract coming to an end soon:

#1. Is WWE preparing for AJ Styles' retirement storyline?

He might be 46 years old, but AJ Styles continues to perform at an incredibly high level, which is evident from his recent performance against Cody Rhodes at Backlash.

Styles, however, has not been lucky in the wins and losses department and is visibly getting frustrated. As seen on SmackDown, The Phenomenal One tried convincing Nick Aldis to give him another shot at dethroning Cody Rhodes.

The former Bullet Club leader said he 'didn't have much time left,' hinting at his retirement. Dutch Mantell reacted to the potential angle on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk and agreed that WWE could be setting the stage for Styles' swan song.

Mantell, who had great experiences working with AJ Styles in TNA, even opened up about the reason why Vince McMahon didn't sign AJ sooner:

"Well, I think they are painting the picture for him to either retire or do something else. He's had a long career, and I met him in TNA; great talent. The only thing that held him back then was the old regime; he was too short, and he wasn't big enough for Vince. Vince liked the bigger guys, and I'm all for AJ. He's a good guy; love him to death." [From 34:00 to 34:40]

AJ Styles might have arrived later in the WWE in 2016, but he's clearly made up for the lost time by putting together a Hall-of-Fame-worthy run in the company.

#2. Triple H addresses King of the Ring finals controversy

The dream match between Gunther and Randy Orton ended up as advertised but with a largely controversial finish. Viewers and the commentators, too, quickly noticed Orton's shoulder being up during the pinfall that gave The Ring General the KOTR crown.

Triple H commented on the incident and admitted that at first, he didn't know what happened as he was at ringside waiting to interact with the winner. However, The Game reviewed the footage backstage and saw what everybody was talking about.

Triple H stressed that while the referee's decision is final, he wouldn't mind seeing Randy Orton and Gunther have a rematch. For now, the former Intercontinental Champion is the King of the Ring, and that's not going to change:

"I saw exactly what you saw. I saw what everybody was talking about. It didn't seem controversial to me; it seemed Randy Orton's shoulder wasn't down. But I'm going to say this. The referee's decision is final; Gunther is your King of the Ring. That being said, especially after what I saw tonight, I certainly want to see that again. I think Randy Orton deserves to have another shot at that." [From 00:36 onwards]

Triple H added that Randy Orton was "banged up" after his match against Gunther and it would be a while until fans might see the second round between the two top superstars.

#3. Paul Heyman sends a heartfelt message to Roman Reigns

Since dropping the world title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns has not shown up on WWE TV as The Bloodline undergoes some forced changes.

Paul Heyman has reluctantly bought into Solo Sikoa's vision for the group, and many wonder what Roman Reigns is doing in the meantime.

The former Undisputed Champion recently celebrated his 39th birthday, and Paul Heyman took to Twitter/X to comment on the auspicious day. Calling Reigns the biggest box office attraction in WWE history, it was clear that Heyman still knew who his Tribal Chief was despite the chaos ensuing on TV around The Bloodline.

"Happy Birthday to My Tribal Chief, The Biggest Box Office Attraction in WWE History, The #GOAT Roman Reigns!" Paul Heyman tweeted.

As days pass, the anticipation towards Roman Reigns' return increases amongst fans as everyone wants to see his role in the new arc of The Bloodline storyline.

#4. Natalya's WWE contract to expire soon

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp recently reported that while she has been offered an extension, Natalya is yet to re-sign with WWE.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been with the WWE since 2007 and, through the years, has competed with a wide range of opponents as women's wrestling has evolved tremendously.

It was reported that Natalya's WWE deal is expected to end in weeks, though she had had talks with the promotion about extending her stay. As of this writing, neither side has come to an agreement, as Nattie is reportedly keeping her options open.

One of the long-time members of the WWE women's division, Natalya is one of the most respected female wrestlers in the business, and she will be of great value wherever she works.

