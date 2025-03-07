WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Triple H calls 30-year-old RAW star "one of the best;" Major event is returning just one month after WrestleMania 41 (7th March, 2025)

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE news and rumor roundup, where we bring you the biggest stories from The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut. From key statements being made by important backstage officials to rumors of a blockbuster signing, we'll cover it all.

The Road to WrestleMania 41 is shaping up to be a very interesting one, which was a quick change in sentiment before the 2025 Elimination Chamber event. Prior to that, the booking was viewed as underwhelming as compared to the previous two years. However, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

Let's start with Triple H praising one of the most important superstars on the roster right:

#4. Triple H praises top RAW star as one of the best

Triple H at the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony (Picture credits: WWE.com)

Triple H is having an incredible run as the head of creative, and certain superstars have undeniably benefited from being in his regime - one of the biggest beneficiaries being former Women's World Champion and current Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan.

Acknowledging Liv Morgan's current success, Triple H proudly said during the Elimination Chamber post-show Press Conference that she's one of the best women's wrestlers in WWE right now:

"Even when she’s in pain, she looks like she is having the greatest time of her life doing it, and the little nuances that she is picking up now, she has earned that spot at the top and earned that spot to be called one of the best women in the ring we have right now. Incredibly proud of her," Triple H said. [H/T to Fightful]

Even at the Elimination Chamber, many fans believed that Liv Morgan was the MVP of the match. Despite falling short to Bianca Belair and failing to get herself back in the Women's World Title Picture, she is expected to walk into WrestleMania 41 as one-half of the defending Women's Tag Team Champions.

#3. WWE's plans for a major event just one month after WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is set to be massive, with the main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena now being official. But when it comes to professional wrestling, the wheel keeps spinning, and everyone will be back to work just one night after WrestleMania. And things won't slow down from there.

On WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC reported that just a little over one month after WrestleMania 41, WWE will be bringing back Saturday Night's Main Event for its third edition since its re-launch late last year. The date is expected to be May 24th.

More details were provided. Tampa, Florida, will be the host of SNME, and the city could be treated to a three-day WWE delight as NXT Battleground will take place one night later. There are also big talks to have RAW in Tampa as well.

The venue will be the Amalie Arena. This will mark WWE's third out of five editions of SNME, as they signed a deal with NBC to have five shows. It's also interesting because SmackDown will be one night before SNME, meaning that WWE fans will be treated to four days of non-stop action. John Cena's appearance for the event seems questionable as his advertised dates on SmackDown are from May 30th onwards.

#2. A rumor killer on the story of the women in WWE being unhappy

IYO & Rhea Ripley during their epic RAW match on March 3rd (Pic: WWE.com)

There were reports that the women in the Stamford-based promotion weren't pleased with how they were being booked, particularly on The Road to WrestleMania 41 this year.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, veteran journalist Bill Apter debunked the rumors:

"No, I've heard what I read on the internet. I think the women are getting great spotlights on RAW, on NXT, and on SmackDown, so no, I don't see any reason why they would be upset with their push," he said.

#1. Rey Fenix's future status revealed following AEW exit

Is WWE on the verge of another blockbuster signing? All signs seem to point to that. When Penta arrived in WWE on January 13th, it was described by Michael Cole as the worst-kept secret in wrestling. There was a lot of truth to that claim because it has been known publicly for a while that The Sports Entertainment Giant was interested in singing The Lucha Brothers - not Penta alone.

In case you don't know, Penta's brother Rey Fenix was also supposed to join him, but Tony Khan and AEW decided to add injury time to his contract. It was reported on Fightful Select that Rey Fenix is officially a free agent, and he is expected to sign with WWE if he hasn't already. So, it's likely only a matter of time before we see Penta get a partner on RAW.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Fenix and Penta paired up again to boost the RAW Tag Team division. Currently, The War Raiders stand on top as the World Tag Team Champions.

