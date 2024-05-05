WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Triple H confirms 37-year-old star's exit, Seth Rollins makes drastic appearance change, Major Backlash botch?

With Backlash 2024 in the books, we're back with another edition of the WWE News & Rumor Roundup here at Sportskeeda.

It was an eventful week in the WWE as the company presented another premium live event for one of the hottest wrestling crowds ever in Lyon, France. During the post-show press conference, Triple H issued a clarification on the apparent release of a former champion.

Amid his absence from WWE TV, Seth Rollins was also spotted rocking a new look, while his friend and former rival, Cody Rhodes, teased reigniting a feud with a WWE legend for the first time in over a decade.

The roundup ends with footage of Tanga Loa seemingly botching his debut at Backlash.

#1. Triple H comments on Drew Gulak's WWE departure, backstage details on his reputation

Expand Tweet

WWE once again released a host of talents over the past few days, with Drew Gulak's name reportedly on the list.

Triple H was asked about Gulak's status and the recent cuts during the post-Backlash: France presser. The WWE's Chief Content Officer began by explaining why talent cuts were inevitable and that it was an unfortunate part of their jobs.

However, regarding Gulak, he clarified that the 37-year-old star had not been released but confirmed that his contract was not renewed.

"An unfortunate part of the job is talents getting released. Can I say he was released? He was not released. His contract was just not renewed." [From 00:54 onwards]

The end of Gulak's WWE run has been a matter of intense debate as he was accused of sexual misconduct by Ronda Rousey not too long ago.

Fightful reported more details on how Drew Gulak was allegedly viewed backstage, noting that he was a "bully" who intentionally targeted injuries of other wrestlers during matches.

Gulak supposedly rubbed people the wrong way, and there was even an instance where Shawn Michaels and NXT personnel allegedly reprimanded him for spiking an opponent. It's safe to say that Drew Gulak leaves WWE on a sour note.

#2. Seth Rollins' new look during WWE hiatus

Expand Tweet

If there is anybody who deserved a break, it was Seth Rollins. Having seemingly worked WrestleMania XL with an injured knee, Rollins proved why he has been one of the MVPs in pro wrestling for a long time.

As he recuperates away from the WWE, The Visionary was spotted on the Kentucky Derby red carpet with Becky Lynch. The biggest takeaway was his surprising appearance change.

While some fans feared he may have even chopped his famous hair off, others believed Rollins had just tucked it up and hid it well with a hat. Whatever the reality, Seth Rollins looks great with his new look.

Seth Rollins dropped the World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre before helping his friend, Cody Rhodes, become the Undisputed WWE Champion over Roman Reigns.

Rollins even signed a new contract with the promotion reportedly, and he will indeed be involved in something big whenever he is fit to return.

#3. Tanga Loa seemed to have botched his WWE debut spot

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline expansion continued at Backlash 2024 as Tanga Loa debuted and helped Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga defeat Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Street Fight.

While fans expected a surprise or two at the recently concluded PLE, not many expected the former NJPW star to appear and pull the referee out of the ring before the babyfaces potentially won. Untelevised footage of the spot, however, has now revealed that Loa may have botched the timing.

As can be seen above, Tanga Loa was seemingly late in interfering in the match, compelling the referee to stop the count and sell getting taken out of the ring before it actually happened.

The production team flawlessly did not catch the botch, making it hard for the viewers to catch the apparent mistake.

#4. Cody Rhodes teases a feud with Randy Orton

Backlash: France was an important event for Cody Rhodes, and thankfully, he and AJ Styles delivered a fine world championship match for one of the loudest crowds ever.

At the end of a back-and-forth match, Rhodes predictably retained his title and started his reign off perfectly with an impressive defense.

Following the show, Cody Rhodes wished to rekindle his rivalry with Randy Orton and see whether he could hang with The Viper inside the squared circle.

From being stablemates in The Legacy to later battling each other years ago, Cody Rhodes wanted his full circle moment with Randy Orton:

"I know 10 years ago, Randy Orton could wipe the floor with me but I wonder what it looks like today. Feels like it's a first time ever today and I mean that with the utmost respect to somebody who got me to where I am today." [From 23:19 onwards]

While Rhodes might have a plethora of dream opponents in the WWE, a program with Randy Orton is probably the biggest he can have until either Roman Reigns or The Rock return. Rhodes vs. Orton at WWE SummerSlam? Anyone?