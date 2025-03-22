WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Triple H's close friend quietly returns, Big decision on Alexa Bliss' future, Have we seen the last of Becky Lynch?

As WWE continues its European tour during WrestleMania season, many newsworthy updates about the company remain major talking points online. Alexa Bliss's absence since her return has baffled many fans, and we have finally received an update on WWE's plans for her and The Wyatt Sicks.

Ad

Becky Lynch is another top female star missing from TV and even though there is a lot of uncertainty, Seth Rollins issued a hopeful statement about his wife's in-ring career. A longtime friend of Triple H has also started working for the WWE again and we have details on that and more in today's roundup:

#1. Sean Waltman is back working for WWE

Ad

Trending

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Fans fondly remember Sean Waltman as X-Pac, a two-time Hall of Famer and an influential member of D-Generation X. As reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Waltman has returned to the company to do some interesting work.

The former Cruiserweight Champion is reportedly working closely with WWE ID talents and reviewing their progress. Waltman is allegedly giving the wrestlers feedback on what they should and shouldn't do in and out of the ring based on various videos he is going through.

Ad

#2. WWE's decision on Alexa Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks

Ad

A report was recently doing the rounds regarding Alexa Bliss being pulled from "WrestleMania week stuff," which seemingly misled many. Fightful provided some clarification and noted that Bliss was just removed from the WWE World event and there is a possibility she could be added back.

As things stand, Bliss is not injured and is also in good relations with WWE. The rumors currently circulating about Bliss have clearly been blown out of proportion as the company is just buying its time.

Ad

Regarding The Wyatt Sicks' absence, Fightful noted that Bo Dallas has finally been cleared to compete and there have been discussions backstage about getting the faction back on television.

The company,; however, is in no hurry and has decided to delay the comebacks of both Alexa and The Wyatt Sicks. Dave Meltzer added that the belief is that Alexa Bliss will be back on TV when The Wyatt Sicks are ready to have an angle on SmackDown.

Ad

#3. Seth Rollins teases Becky Lynch's return

Ad

It's been almost 300 days since Becky Lynch wrestled. The Man missing WrestleMania season has added to the fans' surprise, with some fearing Becky might never come back to the ring. Not her husband, though! Seth Rollins recently spoke to Front Office Sports and unsurprisingly was questioned about Becky Lynch's status.

Rollins personally didn't think fans had seen the last of Becky Lynch in a squared circle and noted that the timing had to be perfect for her reappearance on wrestling TV. Seth explained:

Ad

“I don’t think we’ve seen the last of her in a WWE ring, but when the timing is right, she’ll be back. I know the fans are looking forward to it. I’m just having my wife on the road with me, so I’ll be excited about it as well. But I’m not exactly sure what the timing is on that."

Ad

While Seth Rollins would love to have his better half on the road with him, we're certain the fanbase would be more thrilled to see her back in action. A post-WrestleMania comeback sounds like a win-win situation for Triple H and his team.

#4. Jimmy Uso takes a shot at his brother Jey?

Expand Tweet

Ad

They might have won several Tag Team Titles together but it looks like Jey and Jimmy are pretty competitive in the singles competition. Jey Uso inarguably is at a higher level but was involved in a rather embarrassing and scary moment on the latest episode of RAW. Jey botched an over-the-top-rope dive and took an awkward bump while trying to wipe out Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on the outside.

Jimmy Uso was in action this week on SmackDown and replicated the over-the-top-rope move flawlessly. The timing of it all seemingly hints at Jimmy showing Jey how the risky maneuver was actually done. They might be on different storyline paths but the subtle and friendly jabs between the twins make for a fascinating watch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback