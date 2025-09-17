Welcome to an exciting edition of WWE News &amp; Rumor Roundup for September 17, 2025. Today, we'll cover topics including Triple H teasing a return, a five-time champion's shocking appearance, and an update on Bianca Belair's future.Let's get started:#5. Update on Bianca Belair amid WWE hiatusBianca Belair has been a staple of the women's division for several years on WWE's main roster. However, she hasn't competed inside the squared circle since her Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.The EST is currently dealing with multiple broken fingers. During a recent interaction with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely, the former WWE Women's Champion assured her fans that she'd be back soon.She said:&quot;I just wanna say to all my fans, thank you for all the love and all the support. I hear you, and I see you all online when you’re asking when I’m coming back and [saying] that you miss me. All I can say is be ready, stay tuned. The EST always comes through and shows up and shows out, so I’ll be back soon.&quot; [H/T: Fightful]The unfortunate update remains that there's no timeline or rumored plans for The EST, creating uncertainty around her immediate future as an in-ring performer.#4. Penta and Fénix could reunite following Andrade's release from WWE - ReportsRey Fénix and Andrade became a tag team on Friday Night SmackDown following WrestleMania 41. The duo defeated notable teams and earned title shots on two occasions. However, Andrade was recently released from the Stamford-based promotion, leaving Fénix without a partner.According to Bodyslam.net, the management has reportedly discussed the idea of reuniting The Lucha Brothers in WWE. While there are no imminent plans for the reunion, the Triple H-led creative team has kept its options open, and it'll be interesting to see if the two reunite in the coming months.#3. Triple H teases a return on WWE NXTTriple H was one of the founding fathers of the company's developmental brand back in the day. NXT was formed to create in-house talent who could later become the face of WWE. It paid dividends, as new stars successfully transitioned to the main roster.On last night's NXT Homecoming, Triple H made an appearance and had a segment in the ring with Shawn Michaels, the current Senior Vice President of Talent Development and the creative head of the developmental brand. The two legends engaged in banter, with Triple H teasing a full-time return to the Tuesday night show.The Game ran the developmental brand for nearly a decade, and he teased the idea of returning to his old chair. While Shawn Michaels said it would be a problem for him if he did, William Regal appeared and said &quot;WarGames&quot; to cut the tension. The entire segment was done to entertain fans.#2. TNA Wrestling could invade the upcoming edition of WWE NXTTNA Wrestling's collaboration with WWE took a different turn when Trick Williams captured the TNA World Championship from Joe Hendry at NXT Battleground 2025. After the event, Williams got one over on Hendry but still has some unfinished business with Oba Femi.On the most recent edition of WWE NXT, Femi and Ricky Saints appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect. Trick Williams claimed that he's not done with Femi and wants The Ruler's NXT Title. Later, Waller pitched the idea of a Title vs. Title match, and Ava agreed.With Ava booking a Title vs. Title match between Trick Williams and Oba Femi for next Tuesday, the entire TNA Wrestling roster is unhappy with the decision, as many believe the Nashville-based company's talent should've been involved. There's a high possibility of TNA stars invading next week's episode of the developmental brand's show, wreaking havoc during the match between Williams and Femi.#1. Shayna Baszler appeared on WWE NXTShayna Baszler's work on the developmental brand is hard to replicate, as she was the NXT Women's Champion for over 400 days. Under her two reigns as NXT Women's Champion, she staggeringly dominated the brand before being moved to the main roster, where she held the Women's Tag Team Championship thrice.Earlier this year, The Queen of Spades was released from the Stamford-based promotion. While reports indicated that she got a new role backstage, the 45-year-old appeared on the most recent edition of NXT in a backstage segment with Sol Ruca and Zaria.The veteran provided some words of wisdom to the bickering duo and left. It'll be interesting to see if it was a one-off appearance from Baszler or if she has returned to the company in a new role.