WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Uncertainty around Seth Rollins' injury, Roman Reigns' next target revealed, Gunther's opponent for SummerSlam

Today, we'll cover Seth Rollins' injury and its possible nature, Roman Reigns' grand return to the promotion along with his next target, and Gunther's opponent for SummerSlam in New Jersey.

#4. Gunther's next opponent for WWE SummerSlam 2025 revealed

Gunther recently had a successful title defense in Atlanta when he defeated Goldberg and left with the World Heavyweight Championship. The definitive win against the WWE Hall of Famer established The Ring General further, and management announced a Gauntlet Match to determine a new number one contender.

In the most recent edition of WWE RAW, CM Punk won the match when he pinned Bron Breakker. The Second City Saint is slated to face the World Heavyweight Champion at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam in New Jersey in three weeks.

#3. Paul Heyman addresses Seth Rollins' absence and MITB's future on WWE RAW

After Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, Triple H issued a statement regarding Seth Rollins' injury from the show. While a further update was promised, Paul Heyman didn't address anything related to The Visionary when he appeared on the most recent edition of the red brand.

The Oracle stated that Rollins' health isn't relevant right now and stated that the Money in the Bank contract can be cashed in whenever they feel like it, as the contract's window won't expire until June 2026.

#2. Roman Reigns returned on WWE RAW

The Wiseman betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 when he aligned with Seth Rollins and helped him secure the win in Las Vegas. After the event, Rollins and Bron Breakker decimated the Original Tribal Chief, and the 40-year-old star has been on hiatus since the beatdown.

On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker tried to make a statement when Punk won the Gauntlet match, and the villainous duo attacked The Second City Saint and Jey Uso. However, Roman Reigns returned and took out both stars in the process.

The babyface group closed the show, and the Original Tribal Chief seemingly confirmed his next targets in Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, heading into The Biggest Party of The Summer in New Jersey.

#1. Uncertainty around Seth Rollins' injury from WWE Saturday Night's Main Event - Reports

Seth Rollins competed in Atlanta against LA Knight in a one-on-one contest at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, The Visionary seemingly got injured during the match as he performed a moonsault inside the ring. The finish was changed on the go as The Megastar hit a BFT to win the match.

Later, Fightful Select reported that the 39-year-old star was seen on crutches and a knee brace following the event. However, Bryan Alvarez on the Wrestling Observer Radio stated that Rollins is injured, but he didn't get injured during the match. Moreover, Alvarez reported that the injury angle was done by the promotion to cover up for another injury.

"They say the reason these stories are conflicting is because he is hurt, but what happened on Saturday was a storyline. Meaning he is hurt but he did not get hurt on that spot, that spot was a cover for an injury that he has which he will have worked on and so the idea that was suggested is he will be out of action for a little while but they are gonna say like nine months or whatever, but he will be back much sooner than that," Alvarez said.

There's uncertainty around Seth Rollins' injury, and only time will tell the exact nature of The Visionary's in-ring status in the coming months.

