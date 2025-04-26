WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Uncle Howdy replaced, Veteran name suspended indefinitely, Brock Lesnar called out for return match, and more

We are back with another edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup.

Uncle Howdy could be replaced as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks if recent reports are anything to go by. Meanwhile, a former World Heavyweight Champion has been punished for his actions.

Brock Lesnar has now been called out for a match.

Continue reading to get the inside scoop and the latest stories from World Wrestling Entertainment.

#4. New leader of the Wyatt Sicks revealed?

Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks have yet to make a TV appearance this year.

Bo Dallas last appeared in any wrestling capacity during the December 9, 2024, edition of RAW, where he and his Firefly Fun House characters lost to The Final Testament.

Shortly after, the group was sent to SmackDown via the transfer window. Unfortunately, Uncle Howdy's injury continued to keep them on the sidelines, forcing them to miss WrestleMania 41.

Bo Dallas has since been medically cleared to return, and it's only a matter of time before the stable shows up on TV again.

PWInsider recently reported that Alexa Bliss is expected to lead The Wyatt Sicks instead of Uncle Howdy upon their SmackDown return.

Little Miss Bliss has also been out of action lately. WWE has been teasing inserting Bliss into The Wyatt Sicks family for quite some time.

This leads us to the question: Where does that leave Uncle Howdy? Will he be on his own? Only time will tell.

#3. Gunther suspended by WWE

Gunther's reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion came to an end at the hands of Jey Uso on Night One of WrestleMania 41.

The Ring General didn't take his loss too well and lost his cool on RAW after WrestleMania 41. He took out his frustration on Michael Cole, almost choking him out before Pat McAfee got in the way and paid the price.

Gunther made him pass out with a sleeper hold and sent him packing. Michael Cole demanded that the Imperium leader be fired for his actions. It looks like his request has been fulfilled.

Earlier today, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Gunther has been fined an undisclosed amount and suspended indefinitely.

In reality, WWE ran this angle to write The Ring General off television for the foreseeable future. He reportedly requested some time off after WrestleMania 41.

As for Cole and McAfee, the duo will return to the commentary on Monday Night RAW next week.

#2. WWE star wants to face Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar may not be an active wrestler anymore, but he is still seen as a measuring stick for up-and-coming talent.

Speaking on the No Wrestling Contest podcast, the reigning NXT Champion Oba Femi said a match with Brock Lesnar would be absolute carnage.

“It’s going to be carnage. Yeah, it’s going to be carnage. It’s one of those things you have to see - because you can’t explain what it’s going to be. I think Oba Femi versus Brock Lesnar sells tickets. I think it’s the main event of whatever show it’s going to be on, and I think it’s going to be incredible.”

There's no doubt that Femi vs. Lesnar would blow the roof off any building.

But this match will continue to remain fantasy warfare until The Beast Incarnate gets clearance from WWE's legal team in connection with the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

#1. Aleister Black returns to WWE

After weeks of speculation and cryptic teases, Aleister Black finally showed up on SmackDown after WrestleMania 41.

He took out The Miz with a Black Mass to set up a big feud on the blue brand.

After what went down last night, Aleister Black will face The A-Lister next week in his first match back in almost five years.

