WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Update on domestic violence allegations against Nikki Bella's husband after arrest, Randy Orton shares heartbreaking reaction to medical update

We are back with another edition of our daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup. Today's list looks at the latest updates that emerged in connection with Nikki Bella's husband, Artem Chigvintsev, after domestic violence allegations. Additionally, Randy Orton shared his heartbreaking reaction at being told that his professional wrestling career was over.

Here, we look at the biggest news and rumors that have dominated the headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Nikki Bella's husband arrested after domestic violence allegations

The WWE Universe was concerned after knowing that Nikki Garcia's husband, Artem Chigvintsev, was arrested under alleged domestic violence charges. A report from TMZ Sports revealed that he was booked into the Napa County jail following his arrest in California. A new report has claimed that the alleged victim is cooperating with the police.

An official report from the sheriff's office informed that the victim is speaking openly with the investigators as they are also exploring a potential history of domestic violence. Additionally, the reports claimed that there were witnesses to the incident before Chigvintsev's arrest on the grounds of felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.

#2. Artem Chigvintsev released from jail; $25,000 bail posed

Artem Chigvintsev was arrested in Napa County, California, following domestic violence allegations. The latest report by PEOPLE stated that he had been released from prison for a fee of $25,000.

The couple first paired up in 2017 for the 25th edition of Dancing with the Stars. They started dating in 2019 and tied the knot in 2022 after having a son. The victim in the aforementioned case has been unnamed. AEW star Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, even unfollowed Chigvintsev on Instagram.

#3. Randy Orton reveals his reaction when he was told he would never wrestle again

WWE Superstar Randy Orton suffered from a prolonged back injury that kept him away from the squared circle for 18 months. The Viper was explicitly told that he would never be able to wrestle again, which crushed the 14-time World Champion. During a recent interview, Orton shared how he defied the odds to make an iconic comeback after thinking his professional wrestling career was over.

“[Being] told I’d never wrestle again, that kind of sent me into a tailspin. It was very depressing being at home and not knowing what my future held. It took a long time for me to get out of that funk. I thought my career was over after the surgery. It was tough to recoup from that, to spiritually recover," Randy Orton said.

Randy is now set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin 2024. The Viper is determined to win his 15th world title after noting that the Big Gold Belt is his favorite. However, Orton would face a significant challenge from the Imperium leader, who would look to retain his title in front of his home crowd.

#4. Former WWE writer makes bold prediction for Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin 2024

Cody Rhodes is set to put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin 2024. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently shared a bold prediction for this bout, claiming that Solo Sikoa and the new-look Bloodline may cause interference during the match.

"There's probably going to be interference from The Bloodline anyway, so it protects everybody. It protects Kevin from just taking a straight-up loss. But, you know, the match is gonna be awesome," Freddie Prinze Jr. said. [19:46 - 19:55]

KO was hesitant to accept a title opportunity, citing that he did not do anything to deserve one. However, the last few weeks have raised speculations over his potential heel turn, despite Owens' best efforts to showcase respect and loyalty for Cody, whom he would challenge at Bash in Berlin 2024.

#5. Gunther defeats former WWE Champion for the 10th time in 2 years before Bash in Berlin 2024

Gunther has had several great matches, but his in-ring encounters with Sheamus rank at the top of that list in terms of quality. The two superstars have locked horns on multiple occasions over the last two years, with the latest being at a WWE Live Event. The match ended with The Ring General retaining his World Heavyweight Championship against The Celtic Warrior, marking his victory over the latter for the tenth time in two years.

This was a massive win for the Imperium leader before he put his coveted title on the line against Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin 2024. The Austrian star missed WWE RAW earlier this week as he was competing in the Live Events in Germany and may appear on the upcoming episode of SmackDown instead.

