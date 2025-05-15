WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Veteran name officially confirms he is retired as an active performer, Update on Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, and more

We are back with another stacked edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. A wrestling veteran has reiterated his retirement decision. After his shocking release, we have some great news for Braun Strowman fans.

Fans have not heard from Brock Lesnar for a long time, but interesting news about his family member has surfaced online. Continue reading as we dive into the top stories of the day.

#4. Adam Pearce addresses a potential retirement match

Adam Pearce called it quits on his accomplished in-ring career in 2014 and has not competed ever since, barring a few occasional outings in WWE.

Recently, the RAW general manager took to his Instagram handle to announce that his days as a full-time in-ring competitor were over. That said, he remains open to the idea of having one last match.

Interestingly, a fan proposed the idea of Adam Pearce facing Nick Aldis in a retirement match at WrestleMania. Scrap Iron seemingly shot down the pitch, saying he is already retired.

It remains to be seen if fans will ever see a match between the general managers of RAW and SmackDown.

#3. Braun Strowman lands first major role since WWE release

Braun Strowman may no longer be in WWE, but he will be involved in some capacity. The Monster of All Monsters will be starring in a new show on NBC called Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman. Produced by WWE Studios, the food series will premiere on the USA Network this fall.

The following is the description for the upcoming series:

“'Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman' is a new food format with a big appetite. Each episode, join WWE Legend Braun Strowman as he eats his way across America, while on the road for WWE, ordering everything on every menu and trying to down every last bite. 'Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman' is produced by WWE Studios and BrightNorth Studios. Paul Levesque, Lee Fitting, Marc Pomarico and Ben Houser executive produce for WWE Studios. Matthew J. Braley, Kevin Duncan, Morgan Hertzan, Pat Dimon, Shawn Efran, and Azadeh De Leon executive produce for BrightNorth Studios."

#2. Congratulations to Brock Lesnar's son

With Brock Lesnar's in-ring days seemingly behind him, it's time for his son to take center stage and carry forward the family's legacy.

Brock and Sable's son, Duke Lesnar, has moved one step closer to the NHL. He was recently drafted by the Medicine Hat Tigers as the 115th pick in the fifth round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

"With the 115th pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, the Tigers are proud to select Duke Lesnar from the Notre Dame Hounds U15 Prep!"

For those unaware, the Medicine Hat Tigers are a junior ice hockey team in the Western Hockey League in Canada. Will this open the door for Duke to get into the NHL in the future? Only time will tell.

#1. Who will face John Cena at Money in the Bank 2025?

John Cena solidified his 17th world title reign by successfully defending the gold against his longtime rival Randy Orton at Backlash 2025. There's a laundry list of talents waiting to get their hands on The Cenation Leader. Chief among them is CM Punk, who has teased a future showdown against Cena.

The Franchise Player also fueled the speculation by sharing a cryptic Instagram post featuring the 2005 album cover of “You Can't See Me" with ice cream spilled all over it, a potential reference to Punk.

With Money in the Bank right around the corner, fans have been wondering whether the two men will revisit their rivalry. Well, fans may have to wait a little longer to see this matchup.

According to PWInsider, WWE is holding off on John Cena vs. CM Punk for a later date. Rumor has it that the match will eventually happen "when the timing is right." As of this writing, plans are in place for John Cena and Travis Scott to team up for a tag match or a six-man tag team match at Money in the Bank this year.

