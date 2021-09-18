WWE News and Rumor Roundup: Triple H health update, Brock Lesnar return match announced, will John Cena ever wrestle outside WWE? (September 17, 2021)

It's been another news-filled day in the world of professional wrestling, and a number of WWE's biggest names are in the headlines. With a number of exciting shows around the corner, it's a pretty good time to be a wrestling fan.

#1. Update on Triple H's health following hospitalization

WWE announced that Triple H had undergone successful surgery following a cardiac event caused by a genetic heart issue. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Triple H was in good enough shape and recovering.

In Triple H's absence, Shawn Michaels has been in charge of NXT with Kevin Dunn overseeing production.

#2. Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE has confirmed that Brock Lesnar will return to the ring to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel on October 21, 2021. Lesnar hasn't wrestled since dropping the WWE title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

Before he takes on the Beast Incarnate, Reigns will again defend the Universal Championship against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules. Having lost his first encounter against the Tribal Chief following interference from the Usos, Balor will assume his Demon King persona for their pay-per-view rematch.

