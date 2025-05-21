WWE NXT Results: 2 new signings confirmed; HUGE debut; former champ knocked out (5/20/25)

We got some great matches on the WWE NXT before Battleground. Joe Hendry even had a short concert after the event as we head into Battleground.

WWE NXT Results (May 20, 2025):

Sean Legacy def. Ashante Adonis & Je'Von Evans

Shawn Spears def. Josh Briggs

OTM def. Chase U

Lola Vice def. Fallon Henley

Kelani Jordan def. Zaria

WWE NXT Results: Ashante Adonis vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Sean Legacy

The match started with a brawl, and Je'Von was sent outside with a dropkick. Legacy got a big dive, and Adonis came in with a lariat before Je'Von came back and got a big boot as the match went on.

Ashante tried for a finisher, but Evans countered, and the three traded kicks before Legacy hit a missile dropkick. Ethan Page came in and attacked Ricky Saints at the ringside, creating a big distraction, and Evans hit a dive on them to the floor.

Ashante tried for a splash and missed before Sean hit the Final Cut on Ashante for the win.

Result: Sean Legacy def. Ashante Adonis & Je'Von Evans

Page and Saints continued their brawl after the match. Ava told Robert Stone and Stevie Turner backstage on NXT to get things under control before meeting up with LFG talent.

Grade: B+

We saw two new superstars be welcomed to the roster by Ava tonight on NXT.

Trick Williams came out next and called out Joe Hendry, naming him "Average Joe." He rapped about how he was going to beat Hendry at Battleground and ended with "let's talk about it."

Hendry was backstage, coming up with songs for his response later in the ring.

WWE NXT Results: Josh Briggs vs. Shawn Spears

The match started during the commercials, and Briggs got a big counter off a crossbody before hitting a splash. Briggs countered the chokeslam into an arm drag before sending Spears outside and into the announce desk.

Niko Vance interfered, and Izzi Dame hit Briggs with a kick before Spears got the win off a slam in the ring.

Result: Shawn Spears def. Josh Briggs

Josh attacked Spears after the match, but The Culling beat him down. Hank and Tank came out to make the save before NXT moved on.

Grade: B

Thea Hail was backstage on NXT with a bandage over her eye and argued with Tatum Paxley about how she should deal with her friends leaving. Jaida Parker came out of nowhere and took Hail out before NXT moved on.

WWE NXT Results: Chase U vs. OTM

Chase U was in trouble from the start, with the returning OTM in control of the match. Price tossed Chase U outside and back into the ring before Kale Dixon got a DDT for a near fall.

Chase U tried for double team moves, but Nima took them out with big boots and lariats. OTM hit the assisted spinebuster on Connors for the win.

Result: OTM def. Chase U

Grade: C

Myles Borne and Oba Femi were in the ring next, and they talked about their upcoming title match. Myles was trying to inspire the fans, while The Ruler called himself "The Bringer of War." Borne said that everyone had underestimated him all his life, but he was going to prove them wrong.

Femi said that this wasn't a Disney movie and that he was never going to win. Jasper Troy from LFG rushed the ring and attacked Oba, taking him out with the Bossman Slam. Myles chased him off and tried to help Oba, but the champ refused. Myles handed Oba the title belt before NXT moved on.

Ava was tired of Page and Saints brawling at the ringside and booked them in a North American Championship match before sending them on their way.

WWE NXT Results: Fallon Henley vs. Lola Vice

Ad

The two traded kicks and strikes as the match started, and Vice got a kneeling armbar before Henley rolled to the ropes. Vice hit a big elbow and was sent to the floor before Fallon hit her with a kick off the ringpost.

After a break on NXT, Vice got some kicks in, and Henley got a forearm for a near fall. They took each other out with lariats before Vice tried for an armbar. Jacy Jayne interfered, and Lola tossed Fallon into her before getting the backfist for the win.

Result: Lola Vice def. Fallon Henley

Grade: B

Stephanie Vaquer was in a backstage interview talking about being La Primera and her international travels.

WWE NXT Results: Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria

Jordan got a near fall off a crossbody before getting caught by Zaria and countering a slam into a sleeper hold. Zaria caught her and slammed her into the barricades outside as the match went on.

Back in the ring, Zaria countered a sunset flip before taking a DDT. Kelani got some big moves for another near fall before Zaria hit her with a modified cannonball in the corner.

Zaria was sent outside, and Sol caught her before Jordan took them both out with a baseball slide. There was some miscommunication on the apron, and Zaria accidentally wiped Ruca out with a spear before Jordan got the win.

Result: Kelani Jordan def. Zaria

Grade: B+

Joe Hendry was out next for his 'concert' and sang about his Battleground match, mocking Trick Williams. Joe said that he was the 'world champion of producing tears' and called him a second-rate sidekick to Carmelo Hayes or "Melo's B*tch."

Trick came out and called him out for making fun of the past as the crowd chanted "Melo's B*tch." He called Hendry "Average Joe" before a brawl broke out.

Hendry countered the Trickshot knee and knocked Trick out with the Standing Ovation before holding up the TNA World Championship as NXT went off the air.

