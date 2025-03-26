WWE NXT Results: Ava concerned for top champ after potentially serious injury; Stephanie Vaquer makes history (3/25/25)

WWE NXT kicked off with the Women's Championship match, and the double champ Stephanie Vaquer put the North American Women's Title on the line as well in the main event.

WWE NXT Results (March 25, 2025):

Stephanie Vaquer def. Jaida Parker to retain the NXT Women's Championship

Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont def. Hank & Tank

Lexis King def. Je'Von Evans to retain the Heritage Cup

Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley def. Meta-Girls ( Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson )

Ethan Page def. Andre Chase

Stephanie Vaquer def. Fallon Henley to retain the NXT North American Women's Championship

WWE NXT Results: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jaida Parker - NXT Women's Championship match

Parker took some strikes early on and came back with a scoop slam before Vaquer tried for a leglock. The champ got a near-fall off a roll-up before Jaida came back with big strikes and got the double knees in the corner.

After a break, Vaquer hit a springboard splash before repeatedly smashing Parker's face into the mat. Jaida got the Falcon Arrow and a spinebuster before Jordynne Grace came out and started taunting her. Vaquer used the distraction to get the roll up and pick up the win.

Result: Stephanie Vaquer def. Jaida Parker to retain the NXT Women's Championship

After the match, Fatal Influence attacked Vaquer and wiped her out before kicking her down in the ring.

Grade: B+

Ricky Saints was set to have an interview with Vic Joseph and said that his confidence scares people, especially the other superstars. Shawn Spears sent Vic away before taking over the interview and called Saints arrogant for leaving many enemies everywhere he went.

Ricky said that in a place like this, you have to make enemies, but Spears disagreed, saying that he was only interested in making friends. Ricky said that he was going to take the title away from Spears, and the rest of the Culling showed up before Shawn threatened Saints and left.

WWE NXT Results: Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont vs. Hank & Tank

Hank and Tank were in control early on with some double-team moves on Tyson. Tags were made, and Tyriek came in with a stomp before Tank met him with some big strikes.

Tank got a belly-to-belly suplex on Tyriek before taking Tyson off the apron as well. Tyriek took a big slam, but Tyson broke the pin. Hank came in and took a big slam before Tyriek and Tyson picked up the easy win.

Result: Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont def. Hank & Tank

Grade: B

Stephanie Vaquer was injured after the Fatal Influence attack but told a concerned Ava she wouldn't back down from tonight's second title match.

WWE NXT Results: Lexis King (c) vs. Je'Von Evans - Heritage Cup match

King was in control early on and got some big moves in the ring before tossing Evans into the steel steps outside. Back in the ring, Evans got a big springboard rana off a counter, followed by a crossbody and a dropkick, and took control of the match.

King was sent outside, and Evans hit a dive, sending him over to the announce desk. Lexis got back in control and targeted Evans' previously injured jaw, getting a big dropkick to the face. Evans came back with some strikes and got the frog splash for a near fall.

Evans countered the Coronation and sent Lexis outside before getting another big dive. Oba Femi showed up out of nowhere and powerbombed Evans into the apron, resulting in the latter getting counted out by the referee.

Result: Lexis King def. Je'Von Evans to retain the Heritage Cup

After the match, Oba Femi attacked Evans, and Darkstate also showed up but didn't head into the ring. Trick Williams joined the brawl before hitting the Trick Shot on Je'Von. Officials came out to stop the brawl before the show moved on.

Grade: B+

WWE NXT Results: Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley def. Meta-Girls

The Meta Girls were in control early on and made some big moves, but a miscommunication saw them take each other out with big strikes.

Paxley was taking double-team offense but managed to sneak in a tag before Gigi made some big moves and took Legend and Jackson out with double-team moves. Jackson took the Cemetery Drive before Gigi and Paxley picked up the win.

Result: Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley def. Meta-Girls

Grade: C

Tony D'Angelo was with his crew and told them to find out everything they could about Darkstate. After everyone left, Tony asked Stacks if he was okay. Stacks said he was, but Tony asked if he could trust him. Stacks said that he could always trust him before walking out.

WWE NXT Results: Ethan Page vs. Andre Chase

Chase got some big moves early on and got a headlock in before taking a slam and an elbow drop. Ethan was sent outside before Chase got a superkick off the apron and a big dive to the floor.

Back in the ring, Page got a big powerslam and a headlock, but Chase broke out and hit a neck breaker. Chase got the Chase U kicks, and an uranage before Page got him with a big boot.

Chase got a neckbreaker on the apron before getting the Tornado DDT for a near fall. Ethan got a big counter and got a top rope powerslam before getting his Twisted Grin stunner variant for the win.

Result: Ethan Page def. Andre Chase

Shawn Spears attacked Ricky Saints, who was at the commentary table, and took him out before posing with the Culling at ringside.

Grade: B

Trick Williams was in the parking lot and said that Je'Von Evans was collateral damage and a distraction from Williams's position as the top dog on the show. He asked Oba to meet him next week before walking off.

WWE NXT Results: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Fallon Henley - NXT North American Women's Championship match

Fallon Henley unloaded on the champ early on in the corner before Vaquer came back with a big boot and a dropkick. Fallon got a big kick and took out the champ before showboating with her teammates.

After a break on NXT, Vaquer got a superplex and traded fists with Henley in the middle of the ring. Nyx and Jacy interfered and took Vaquer out at ringside before Fallon got a near fall. Vaquer sent Henley into Nyx, taking her out before getting the SVB for the win.

Result: Stephanie Vaquer def. Fallon Henley to retain the NXT North American Women's Championship

Jordynne Grace came out after the match and took out Fatal Influence all by herself before handing the title to Vaquer. Jaida Parker came in and shoved Grace into the champ before Jordynne also wiped her out.

Grade: B+

Backstage on NXT, every female superstar was hyped about the double title defense, a historical first for NXT. They were yelling at Ava, demanding a title shot, while Vaquer and Grace had a staredown in the ring as NXT went off the air.

