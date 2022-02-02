WWE NXT Results: Mandy Rose destroyed; Imperium continues strong run

WWE NXT kicked off with a tag team match between Diamond Mine and Imperium. We were set for some big matches tonight, including the in-ring return of Sarray as well a match between Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez.

WWE NXT Results (February 1st, 2022): The Creed Brothers & Roderick Strong vs. Imperium

A brawl broke out before the match started and after the ring cleared, Brutus and Fabian kicked off the match. Brutus took a Death Valley Driver before Fabian tagged in Marcel.

Strong was tagged in and hit some big moves before Gunther came in and took Roderick down. After a break on NXT, Julius Creed got a near fall before tagging in Brutus for a double-team move reminiscent of the Viking Raiders.

Roderick and Gunther tagged in and Strong reversed a powerbomb with a big flying knee off the ropes. Brutus was tagged back in before the rest of Imperium dragged Roderick outside. Brutus tried to help Strong but Gunther came in with a clothesline and a massive powerbomb before picking up the win for his team.

Results: Imperium def. The Creed Brothers & Roderick Strong

Grade: B

LA Knight was cutting a backstage promo on NXT and called out Grayson Waller before Joe Gacy and Harland offered their help in dealing with the restraining order.

Toxic Attraction was out next and called out Indi and Persia but Kay Lee Ray came out to ask for her Title shot against Mandy Rose.

Ray and Rose were in the ring and Mandy talked about how many magazine covers she has been on while KLR mentioned her record-breaking NXT UK Title reign.

Ray shoved Mandy down and the rest of Toxic Attraction came after her but KLR got her baseball bat and chased them off.

Cora Jade was backstage and said that she was going to beat Raquel Gonzalez tonight on NXT.

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Alan John