The WWE NXT before No Mercy kicked off with a tag match between Fatal Influence, the team of Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne, and Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend of Meta-Four.

WWE NXT Results (August 27, 2024):

Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne def. Meta-Four

Karmen Petrovic def. Izzi Dame

The D’Angelo Family def. No Quarter Catch Crew

Kelani Jordan def. Rosemary

Brooks Jensen def. Malik Blade

Joe Coffey def. Je'Von Evans

WWE NXT Results: Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne vs. Meta-Four

Jayne and Jackson kicked off the match, and Meta-Four was in control early on, with Legend tagging in and hitting some big moves. Fallon came in and tried for a sleeper hold before Jackson came back and hit a dropkick.

Meta-Four got some big double-team moves, and Jacy returned with some strikes and hit a sit-out slam. Jazmyn Nyx ran interference, and Lash was sent outside with a superkick.

Nyx took a pump kick before Henley came in with the Total Elimination and got the pin on Lash Legend.

Result: Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne def. Meta-Four

Grade: B

Eddy Thorpe and Ashante Adonis were backstage when Brooks Jensen showed up. Thorpe confronted Jensen before they got into a fight.

WWE NXT Results: Izzi Dame vs. Karmen Petrovic

Petrovic got a side headlock early on, but Dame broke it before getting the takedown. Dame got some big moves in the corner before Karmen hit a knee to the face.

Petrovic came back with some big strikes before Izzi got a big boot. Petrovic got the sunset flip before picking up the win.

Result: Karmen Petrovic def. Izzi Dame

Grade: C

No Quarter Catch Crew was backstage when Wren Sinclair told them to follow her lead tonight. Charlie Dempsey said he was the one leading them, and Wren agreed but reminded them that she was responsible for their recent success.

Tony D and his family were backstage, and Don gave his team a pep talk before heading to the match.

Jaida Parker was in an interview and said that she was ready for Roxanne Perez. The NXT Women's Champion crashed the interview and congratulated Parker before comparing her to Lola Vice and Thea Hail before telling her she had no chance.

They got into a fight after Jaida attacked the champ, and Parker spoke to someone off-screen, telling them she would take care of the champ. Roxanne seemed shocked to see whoever it was as NXT moved on.

WWE NXT Results: The D’Angelo Family vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

Dempsey and Stacks kicked off the match. Charlie got a backbreaker for a near fall. Stacks returned with some strikes and tagged Luca, who locked in a submission hold. Borne came in, and we got some strikes from both teams before Myles got a big suplex.

Wren and Rizzo were in and traded strikes before Sinclair got a lariat and a bulldog for a near fall. The Family was in control, and we saw Tony D walk off from ringside with two men.

Back after a break, NQCC isolated Stacks in the ring, but he managed to get the tag to Luca, and they got the Shatter Machine on Borne for the win.

Result: The D’Angelo Family def. No Quarter Catch Crew

Grade: B

Ethan Page was speaking to Ava backstage, and the latter told the NXT Champion to stop attacking referees.

Page said she could fine and suspend him so he doesn't have to defend his title on Sunday at No Mercy. Ava said that she wouldn't do that before Page stormed out.

Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz were in the ring for a face-off, with security all around them. Wentz was astounded that Lee would betray his best friends, and Wes said that they were not on the same level.

Wentz reminded Lee that he was ready to quit, but the Rascalz were there to have his back, as they did during Lee's recovery after the surgery. Zach added that Lee had underestimated him his whole life, and he was going to prove him different at No Mercy.

Lee said he would show everyone why he was on NXT, and Zach was on TNA.

Trick Williams and Joe Hendry were talking backstage, and they agreed that after Joe Hendry gets his NXT Title match this Sunday, Williams will be the next in line.

Kelani Jordan was out next and called out Wendy Choo before the latter showed up on the Titantron and summoned TNA star Rosemary to face the North American Women's Champion.

Rosemary made her WWE debut and headed to the ring to start the match.

WWE NXT Results: Kelani Jordan vs. Rosemary

Rosemary had the early advantage and got the takedown for the near fall before locking in a hold. Jordan fought back and broke the hold before blocking a kick and getting a leg lariat.

Rosemary took a big dropkick but got back up instantly before hitting a spear. Jordan blocked a big move and got a big heel kick in the corner before getting the win off a corner moonsault.

Result: Kelani Jordan def. Rosemary

After the match, the ring went dark, and we heard laughing as Wendy Choo's face appeared on the screens all around the arena. Choo attacked Kelani from behind and knocked her out before holding the title belt.

Grade: B-

Meta-Four was backstage when Lexis King showed up to make fun of them. Oro Mensah also made fun of King before the latter smacked him in the face, and a brawl broke out.

NXT Tag Team Champions Andre Chase and Ridge Holland of Chase U were in the middle of a pep talk to the class before Axiom and Nathan Frazer came in and challenged them, saying that they would take the tag titles back.

WWE NXT Results: Malik Blade vs. Brooks Jensen

Malik Blade attacked Jensen before the bell, and the match started when they entered the ring. Jensen returned with some head kicks before getting a big spinning neckbreaker for a near fall.

Brooks had control of the match, but Blade returned with some big strikes before getting a backbreaker. The two traded strikes before Malik returned with a forearm and a neckbreaker.

Brooks countered a frog splash and hit a DDT before getting the top rope Elbow Drop for the win.

Result: Brooks Jensen def. Malik Blade

Grade: B

WWE NXT Results: Je'Von Evans vs. Joe Coffey

Je'Von was in control early on and got some high-flying moves on Joe before the latter grounded him and got some big lariats. Evans returned with a big strike after a break on NXT and hit a high crossbody for a near fall.

Coffey sent Evans into the turnbuckles for a near fall of his own before Evans dodged the spear with a superkick but took a big uppercut. Coffey tried for a dive but took a cutter before Evans got another near-fall off a splash.

Evans hit a big dive on all of Gallus to the outside before Wolfgang distracted the ref, and Mark Coffey took the finishing cutter from Evans to save his brother. Joe came back off the distraction with the discus clothesline before getting the win.

Result: Joe Coffey def. Je'Von Evans

Grade: B+

D'Angelo was at his restaurant when he saw the NXT North American Champion, Oba Femi, in his private room. Oba said that he was the ruler of NXT and wouldn't accept disrespect.

Tony said that as the Don of NXT, Oba disrespected him first by interrupting him. Oba said he would wait for Sunday, and Tony said he would dethrone the champ at No Mercy.

Joe Hendry was back with his concert and had a song about the NXT Champ. He talked about how Ethan Page stayed in shape, talking about the champ 'playing with himself' and showed us footage of him working out in a costume.

The words came on the screen for the crowd to sing, "Ethan s*cks, believe in Joe, Ethan, please put on some clothes." Ethan came out and said he was done with sing-alongs, and the crowd kept singing Hendry's song.

Page was furious and tried to assert his dominance before Ava came out and said that since Ethan had been attacking referees, she had a special guest referee in mind for their match. Trick Williams came out in a referee's costume, and Hendry ducked a shot from Page in the ring before taking the champ down.

Hendry pinned Page, and Trick counted to three before Pete Dunne came out at ringside. Dunne said Williams wouldn't make it to No Mercy before NXT went off the air.

