WWE NXT Results: New champ crowned; top star forced to vacate title; big debut (4/1/25)

Ava kicked off WWE NXT and after she was joined by Stephanie Vaquer, told us that the double champion would have to relinquish the Women's North American Championship. The new champion will be decided in a six-woman ladder match at NXT Stand and Deliver and the qualifiers for that match will start tonight.

Jordynne Grace came out and said that she wanted to face La Primera for the first time ever at NXT's biggest event at Stand and Deliver. Jaida Parker came out and said that she deserved the match more since Grace cost her the previous title match.

Stephanie told Parker and Grace to figure it out between themselves, and a brawl broke out. Jordynne took out some of the security guys as Jaida fled the ring.

WWE NXT Results (April 1, 2025):

Zaria def. Lash Legend

No Quarter Catch Crew def. Hank & Tank

Kelani Jordan def. Roxanne Perez

Ricky Saints def Shawn Spears to become the new NXT North American Champion

WWE NXT Results: Lash Legend vs. Zaria

The two traded some chops early on before Zaria countered a slam with a guillotine-esque headlock. Lash countered a bodyslam, and they both tried to chokeslam each other before Zaria tried for a roll-up. Lash got the pump kick and sent Zaria outside before we headed for a break.

Back in the ring, Lash had a bear hug locked in, but Zaria broke out before they traded fists in the middle of the ring. Zaria took a big chokeslam for a near fall before coming back with the F5 for the win.

Result: Zaria def. Lash Legend

Grade: B

Wes Lee and his boys made fun of Briggs and Inamura backstage before Yoshiki challenged Wes to a match.

The D'Angelo Family gathered a lot of intel on Deon Lennox and his gang, Darkstate, and shared it with the Don. Stacks was eager to get a plan together, but Tony told him he had other plans. Stacks was a little apprehensive but said that he trusted the Don before NXT moved on.

The Pretty Deadly got Hank and Tank to dress like them as part of tag team coaching. NQCC showed up and made fun of them before Hank and Tank took off the fancy shirts and stormed out.

WWE NXT Results: No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Hank & Tank

Hank and Tank got some big moves early on and isolated Tavion in the ring with some big moves for a near fall. Myles came in off the tag and sent Hank outside with a clothesline before Tavion got a big lariat as well.

Back in the ring, Tank got some big lariats and a shoulder block before hitting a modified spinebuster for a near fall. Hank and Tank went for Spilt Milk, but Borne countered with a dropkick and hit thier own finisher for the win.

Result: No Quarter Catch Crew def. Hank & Tank

Grade: C

Trick Williams was out next and said that he was still the man at NXT. He added that success came at a cost and that no one in the back wanted to see him shine. Je'Von Evans came out and said that it was his time to shine, and he wanted the No. 1 spot.

Trick said that Je'Von didn't even know how to hold a title, and Evans said that Williams had become like Carmelo Hayes. After some back and forth, Oba Femi made his way out.

Oba said neither of them was worthy of overthrowing the Ruler. Ava came out and announced the match at Stand and Deliver was going to be a Triple Threat match.

A brawl broke out thanks to Trick and the ring went dark as Darkstate showed up. They beat down Evans and Oba before cornering Trick in the ring. The group hit a big powerbomb on the former champ before NXT moved on.

Andre Chase had suffered a cracked rib in his last match and needed help from his former students. As Chase was being rolled out in a wheelchair, we saw Jaida Parker and Jordynne Grace fighting backstage before security came in to stop them.

Swipe Right from WWE Evolve made their NXT debut and challenged Fraxiom to a tag match.

WWE NXT Results: Roxanne Perez vs. Kelani Jordan

The two traded rollups early on, and Roxanne went after Jordan's left arm as the match went on. Perez got a takedown and sent Kelani into the ring post before stomping on her arm on the apron.

Kelani took a big dropkick and was sent outside before she dropkicked Perez back outside and hit a big dive. Back in the ring, Roxanne countered a big move and hit a hip attack to the back of the neck before Jordan dodged the Pop Rox.

Jordan came back with a DDT and got the springboard moonsault before getting the win.

Result: Kelani Jordan def. Roxanne Perez

Grade: B

Backstage, Ava booked a match between Darkstate and the team of Oba Femi, Je'Von Evans, and Trick Williams next week.

WWE NXT Results: Shawn Spears (c) vs. Ricky Saints - NXT North American Championship match

Spears fled the ring right off the bat, and the fight started at ringside before Saints brought Shawn back to the ring. Back to the floor, Ricky got a big hip toss and an elbow drop off the barricades before The Culling tried to interfere.

Ricky went for a top rope move, but Spears dropped him before going out and setting up the steel steps at ringside. Ricky countered the whip into it but got caught with a big slam on the steel.

Saints got a big elbow in the corner before Spears rolled out of the ring to block the Roshambo. Spears took a DDT on the floor before Izzi Dame handed Spears the title, who used it to get a cheap shot on Ricky for a near fall.

Spears missed the C4, but Saints countered and hit the move himself. The latter took out Niko Vance and Brooks Jensen before hitting a spear and the Roshambo for the win.

Result: Ricky Saints def. Shawn Spears to become the new NXT North American Champion

Grade: A

Ethan Page attacked Ricky after the match and took him out with the Twisted Grin before posing with the title in the ring as NXT went off the air.

