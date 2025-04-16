WWE NXT Results: Shocking return; massive reunion; Corey Graves addresses WWE status (4/15/25)

We had a big night on the WWE NXT before Stand & Deliver, with the return of a former champ and some big matches. We got brand new contenders for the NXT Tag Team Titles tonight, while Trick Williams faced Oba Femi and Je'Von Evans in the closing segment.

WWE NXT Results (April 15, 2025):

Ethan Page def. Eddy Thorpe, Lexis King & Wes Lee

Lola Vice def. Tatum Paxley

Hank & Tank won the NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders' Gauntlet Match

Thea Hail def. Karmen Petrovic

WWE NXT Results: Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King vs. Wes Lee

Ricky Saints was on commentary for this match, and King and Lee cleared the ring early. Lexis was taking a beating from the others as the match went on before Eddy attacked Page and hit a big German Suplex and a boot to Lee.

After some chaotic back and forth, Lee took a codebreaker before coming back with a Tower of Doom on the others. He took King out with a dive before Ethan shoved Thorpe into Saints at ringside.

Things got heated at ringside, and the champ was sent backstage as the match continued. In the ring, we got a series of counters, and Page and King were missing their finishers. Wes got the Meteora on Thorpe before King hit the Coronation. Page came in with the Twisted Grin on King and won.

Result: Ethan Page def. Eddy Thorpe, Lexis King & Wes Lee

Grade: B+

Ethan Page got on the mic after the match and said that just like he ruined Ricky Saint's first title win, he will destroy his first title defense as well. Saints stepped into the ring and took Page out with a spear before holding his title up high and celebrating.

WWE NXT Results: Lola Vice vs. Tatum Paxley

Paxley had the early advantage, but Vice got the takedown and tried for the triangle lock. Tatum broke out and tried for the Fujiwara arm bar, but Vice reversed it into the triangle. Paxley broke out of the hold again, and Gigi Dolin distracted Vice, letting Tatum get a wristlock in.

Paxley got a neckbreaker and a crossbody before Vice came back with some big kicks. Paxley got out of a big slam before trying to climb the ropes but took a kick to the face. Vice followed up with the big finisher and won.

Result: Lola Vice def. Tatum Paxley

Grade: B

WWE NXT Results: NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders' Gauntlet Match

Hank and Tank kicked off the match against Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont. Tyson got a big clothesline on Tank early on and isolated him, but he managed to make the tag to Hank, who came in with some big double-team moves and hit the assisted powerslam for the first pin in the match!

The Culling was out next, and Jensen was in the ring with Hank as the match continued. Vance and Brooks took atomic drops before Walker countered a neckbreaker and got a backslide on Jensen.

Tank got some big strikes before getting the cartwheel lariat, and then Niko accidentally sent him into Jensen, leading to Hank and Tank getting the second pin!

No Quarter Catch Crew was out next, and Tank was isolated in the ring, taking a big dropkick for a near fall. Hank came in with the tag and delivered a beatdown to Borne before getting a splash in the corner and a big front face slam before getting running tackles on Heights at ringside.

Borne came in with a big dive and took out Hank and Tank before the teams headed back into the ring. Tavion got a big clothesline on Hank and isolated him in the corner before Hank and Tank came out with yet another pinfall.

Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura were out next, and Briggs beat Hank down in the ring before tagging Inamura in, who delivered a series of huge chops to the chest. Hank and Tank somehow managed to get another pinfall off the inside cradle, winning the gauntlet match.

Result: Hank & Tank won the NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders' Gauntlet Match

Grade: A

The D'Angelo Family was in the parking lot with some hired goons, but Tony wasn't there. The group realized that Stacks had set this fight up without letting Tony know, as DarkState showed up, and a huge brawl began.

The teams headed backstage, tossed trash cans at each other and hit each other with chairs before the D'Angelo boys put some of them through a table and a wall. DarkState sprayed Stacks with a fire extinguisher and put him into a wall before powerbombing Luca into the hood of a car.

Tony showed up with a crowbar and beat DarkState till they retreated before yelling at Stacks for taking matters into his own hands. Tony said he would settle the matter in the ring, and Corey Graves commented that he had had problems with his bosses, meaning WWE management, comparing it to Stacks' situation with Tony D.

We got footage from Stephanie Vaquer's visit to her home country of Chile before NXT moved on.

Hank and Tank were backstage and said that they were ready to go to Stand & Deliver to win the tag team titles. Fraxiom came out to congratulate them, but only Axiom shook hands with them.

Roxanne Perez was backstage with Ava, and she still didn't have a tag partner for the Fatal Four-Way Tag match that was set up earlier. Roxanne demanded that she be her own tag partner, and Ava said it wasn't possible before Cora Jade walked in with a grin.

Andre Chase was debating whether to coach Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon before Thea Hail made her big return to compete in the North American Championship ladder match qualifier.

WWE NXT Results: Thea Hail vs. Karmen Petrovic

Thea made her in-ring return after many days, with her last appearance being Night One of the Great American Bash. We got some quick offense early on, and the two traded pins before Petrovic grounded Hail on the mat and rained strikes down on her.

Thea Hail came back with a senton and a big slam, locking in the Kimura lock before Karmen tapped out.

Result: Thea Hail def. Karmen Petrovic

Grade: B

Trick Williams came out next and said that he was coming for his crown and wished Je'Von Evans better luck for next year. Oba Femi came out and said that Trick pretending to be the biggest star was getting embarrassing.

Femi said that the spotlight was moving on, and this was Trick's last time in the NXT Title picture.

Je'Von Evans came out and told Trick to shut up. Evans said that everyone was tired of Trick lamenting his lost titles. He said he had already proven that he could drop the champ and taunted Oba, saying he was the fan favorite. Oba said that having the NXT Title meant he was the top dog and called Evans a child.

Trick and Oba teamed up and sent Evans out of the ring twice, but he came back a third time and took them both out with a springboard double stunner/RKO.

Evans held up the title as the show went off the air.

