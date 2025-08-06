WWE NXT Results: Star runs away mid-match; Potential serious injury; Chelsea Green adds new faction member? (8/5/25)

WWE NXT kicked off with Blake Monroe. This week's show featured multiple championship matches and the NXT in-ring return of Nia Jax, among various other big-time bouts.WWE NXT Results (August 5, 2025)Kelani Jordan def. Blake Monroe via countout.Hank and Tank def. Chase U via pinfall. Myles Borne def. Lexis King via pinfall.Nia Jax def. Thea Hail via pinfall.Channing &quot;Stacks&quot; Lorenzo def. Yoshiki Inamura via pinfall. Sol Ruca def. Tatum Paxley via pinfall.WWE NXT Results: Kelani Jordan vs. Blake MonroeKelani Jordan went right after Blake Monroe before the bell rang. They fought to the floor. A car was shown pulling up to the WWE Performance Center, but it wasn't revealed who was in it. Kelani began fighting back, but Blake Monroe nailed a slingblade.Kelani fought back and hit a modified stunner. She then locked in a single-leg crab. Blake Monroe broke it by getting to the ropes and kicking Kelani hard in the face. Jordan leapt from the top rope with a dive, but Blake nailed a headbutt in mid-air. Jordynne Grace then showed up in a neck brace and chased Blake outside. Monroe got into the waiting car and drove off, and thus lost by countout.Results: Kelani Jordan def. Blake Monroe via countout on WWE NXTGrade: BBackstage, Andre Chase was with Chase University. They asked him what their chances were of winning the tag titles, and he said about one in a million. They became excited as he said they had a chance.WWE NXT Results: Chase U vs. Hank &amp; Tank (c) - NXT Tag Team Championship MatchChase U started hot and nailed Hank and Tank with superkicks. The two hit a double team Powerbomb for an early near fall. Hank and Tank then hit a double team flapjack. Kale sent Hank and Tank to the floor and hit a moonsault from the ring onto both of them. The referee seemingly botched the count after Hank and Tank hit their finisher. The two then hit their finisher again for the win.Results: Hank and Tank def. Chase U via pinfall on WWE NXTGrade: B-Post-match, DarkState showed up and attacked both teams and Andre Chase.Jacy Jayne lectured Fatal Influence backstage. Ash by Elegance's spokesman from TNA Wrestling, showed up and told Jacy that she would lose her title on Thursday. Lainey Reid then showed up and suggested Jacy make Jazmyn Nyx polish her titles.Myles Borne and Tavion Heights bonded backstage over both being free of the No Quarter Catch Crew.Tatum Paxley was with The Culling backstage. She was nervous for her Women's North American Championship match, but Izzi Dame calmed her down.An Instagram post from Thea Hail drinking coffee was shown. She kept taking shots at Nia Jax.WWE NXT Results: Myles Borne vs. Lexis KingThe crowd was split between the two early on as they traded headlocks. Lexis hit a high crossbody from the top for a nearfall of his own. Myles Borne hit the Ushigoroshi. He jumped to the second rope, but Lexis kicked out his leg and nailed a double stomp. Lexis teased a dive, but Myles stopped it and hit one of his own.Lexis King brutally stomped Myles' head into the steel steps. He hit kicks in the corner, followed by a running leaping dropkick. Lexis hit some Kawada Kicks but ate a Powerslam after and a release belly-to-belly suplex. Borne hit a snap suplex and then a knee attack. Borne then hit the Zig Zag, called the Borne Again, for the win. Lexis sold his ear heavily at the end there.Results: Myles Borne def. Lexis King via pinfall on WWE NXTGrade: B+Backstage, the DarkState cut a promo about the attack on Hank and Tank. They took credit for another recent assault and said they weren't done yet.WWE NXT Results: Thea Hail vs. Nia JaxNia Jax flipped the crowd off as she got into the ring. Thea Hail attempted to lock in a Kimura immediately, but it failed. Nia missed an elbow drop, so Thea hit a standing moonsault. Thea Hail attempted to throw Nia Jax with an Exploder, but it failed. Nia flattened Thea with a Samoan Drop. Nia Jax tossed Thea hard to the mat and then over the top rope. Thea clutched at her ankle as she landed.Thea Hail recovered, only to be destroyed by a body attack and leg drop. Nia headbutted Thea, but Hail recovered and went for a DDT, but didn't hit it. Nia charged at Thea and crashed into the ring post. Hail hit a big Tilt-a-Whirl DDT for a near fall. Thea hit a slingshot back senton. Hail climbed to the top, but Nia ripped her down, and Thea hit her head on the turnbuckle. Nia then hit her finisher for the win.Results: Nia Jax def. Thea Hail via pinfall on WWE NXTGrade: CKelly Kincaid interviewed Nia Jax in the ring. Jax says she imposed her ring, and any ring she steps into is hers. Lash Legend came out, and they brawled.Jordynne Grace was backstage with Ava. Ava said at Heatwave, Jordynne Grace will take on Blake Monroe. Ava said she was supposed to be unbiased, but on behalf of many women, she would be rooting for The Juggernaut.Oba Femi was out next. He asked who was worthy of his title, saying he had destroyed everyone. Trick Williams then interrupted Oba. They argued over which one is the man. Je'Von Evans then interrupted both of them.Je'Von Evans called Trick goofy and annoying. He asked how Trick would defend the TNA Championship, and Williams told him to mind his business. Oba and Je'Von suggested Evans and Williams fight for the number one contendership. Trick said no, but accepted it for Philly in two weeks. TNA star Moose then interrupted them.Moose said in 10 days, he's taking the TNA Title back. He turned his attention toward Oba Femi, but DarkState showed up and attacked. Trick, Je'Von, Moose, and Oba managed to send them packing.Backstage, Arianna Grace checked on Channing &quot;Stacks&quot; Lorenzo. They were seemingly going to flirt, but Lash Legend and Nia Jax brawling broke it up.Wren Sinclair tried making Charlie Dempsey feel better about losing Tavion and Myles. Wren began singing Joe Hendry's theme to cheer Charlie up. Joe then popped out of a refrigerator. Joe and Charlie bickered, and they set up a match for next week.WWE NXT Results: Yoshiki Inamura vs. Channing &quot;Stacks&quot; LorenzoStacks jumped Yoshiki Inamura during his entrance. Once the bell sounded, Inamura and Channing &quot;Stacks&quot; Lorenzo traded strikes. Stacks leveled Inamura with a knee and a backdrop.Lorenzo tried mocking Yoshiki's splash and paid for it. Inamura hit a series of punches and chops. Arianna Grace came out and slapped Inamura. As the referee removed her from ringside, Josh Briggs snuck in and hit a big boot on his former partner. Channing then pinned Inamura.Results: Channing &quot;Stacks&quot; Lorenzo def. Yoshiki Inamura via pinfall on WWE NXTGrade: B-Ethan Page cut a promo in the ring and put down Santino Marella and the fans. He was interrupted by Tavion Heights. He called himself a weapon in human form and said he's targeting Page. Then Chelsea Green interrupted them alongside Piper Niven and Alba Fyre.Chelsea praised Ethan Page. She tore down Tavion and said he'd never hit her. He said she was right and hit Ethan instead before promising he'd find a woman to hit Green for him.Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan argued with Fatal Influence. Jazmyn called Fallon a sidekick when defending Jacy.Sol Ruca and Zaria were going over plans for the title match tonight, but Lash Legend and Nia Jax fought again. Ava showed up and said they will go one-on-one next week.Ava was backstage with Je'Von Evans, Moose, Trick Williams, and Oba Femi. She said next week they will fight DarkState. In two weeks, Trick and Je'Von will go one-on-one. Lastly, Hank and Tank will defend their tag titles against DarkState at Heatwave.Kelly Kincaid interviewed Ricky Saints. He discussed his inability to prepare for Jasper Troy, while also expressing his desire for the NXT Championship. Ricky challenged Jasper to a match in two weeks.WWE NXT Results: Sol Ruca (c) vs. Tatum Paxley - NXT Women's North American Championship MatchZaria was ringside with Sol Ruca, and The Culling was ringside with Tatum Paxley. Tatum took control early on with a knee and her bizarre submission, but Sol Ruca countered it with a surfboard. Shawn Spears caused a distraction, but Sol hit a moonsault on all of The Culling.Tatum Paxley hit a DDT, but when she tried again, Sol cartwheeled out of it. Ruca hit a series of strikes and moves. Paxley nailed a springboard Whisper in the Wind, and Sol hit a Sunset Flip Bomb. Sol botched a springboard, and Tatum hit a cutter from the top. Nia Jax and Lashley fought ringside, and they went through the barricade. Sol hit the Sol Snatcher out of nowhere for the win.Results: Sol Ruca def. Tatum Paxley via pinfall on WWE NXTGrade: B+WWE NXT wrapped up with Shawn Spears looking angry about Tatum losing.