WWE NXT Results: Title-winning return after over a year; top faction implodes; Corey Graves shares horrifying update (4/22/25)

After Stand & Deliver, we had some great matches on the WWE NXT, as well as some big returns. We also had a big title change, followed by some big surprises later in the night.

WWE NXT Results (April 22, 2025):

Judgment Day def. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Noam Dar def. Lexis King to become the new Heritage Cup Champion

Thea Hail def. Fallon Henley

DarkState def. Je'Von Evans & Miles Borne

Stephanie Vaquer def. Roxanne Perez to retain the NXT Women's Championship

WWE NXT Results: Judgment Day (c) vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match

Morgan and Paxley kicked off the match, and after some back and forth, tags were made, and Raquel took Dolin down with a scoop slam for a near fall. Outside the ring, Paxley hit a moonsault off the apron before being caught in the Cobra Clutch by Raquel in the ring.

Paxley broke out of the hold before Raquel beat her down in the corner. Dolin came in and got a suplex on Liv for a near fall. Liv ran from the ring, and Raquel returned with a powerbomb attempt, but it was reversed into a rana. Tatum got the 450 splash before Morgan broke up the pin.

The challengers hit double headbutts before Morgan got the tag and hit the Codebreaker on Paxley. Raquel got a powerbomb on Gigi before Liv hit ObLivion on Dolin for the win.

Result: Judgment Day def. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Grade: B+

Backstage on NXT, Lexis King was told he had a Heritage Cup match tonight against a surprise opponent.

Ricky Saints was out next and said that he knew that Ethan Page would always be a thorn in his side. Lexis King showed up with the Heritage Cup and said he was there to defend it, telling Saints to get out of the ring.

The two argued about who was the bigger star and who deserved the spotlight more before King asked Saints for a North American Title match in exchange for a shot at the Heritage Cup.

Saints accepted the Cup vs. Title match before officials came in and separated the two.

WWE NXT Results: Lexis King (c) vs. Noam Dar - Heritage Cup Match

Noam Dar made his big return to face Lexis King for the Heritage Cup, which he lost right before going on leave. Dar got some big kicks early but took a superkick from the champ for a near fall.

King tried for a Swanton Bomb, but Dar rolled out of the way before returning with a spinning back elbow for the win!

Result: Noam Dar def. Lexis King to become the new Heritage Cup Champion

Grade: C

WWE NXT Results: Thea Hail vs. Fallon Henley

Fallon got some big strikes in before Thea was sent outside early on. Jacy Jayne tried to interfere and hit Thea with a big boot, but Hail sidestepped, and Jayne hit Fallon in the face, sending her into the steel steps.

Fallon was furious and was sent back to the ring before Thea locked in the Kimura Lock for the win.

Result: Thea Hail def. Fallon Henley

Grade: C

Oba Femi was out next and gave a shout-out to Je'Von Evans, saying that his best days are ahead of him. He then said that Trick might be tough, but Oba was better. Trick Williams came out and still wanted a one-on-one match.

Joe Hendry showed back up on NXT before saying that Trick had turned into a "whiny b*tch" since the last time Hendry saw him.

Trick said Hendry didn't belong there and told him to leave before Joe reminded him that he was in a WrestleMania match with Randy Orton. Joe said he had some business with the NXT Champ, but Trick refused to let them talk business.

Both Hendry and Femi started attacking Trick and tossed him out of the ring before staring each other down in the ring as NXT moved on.

We saw footage of Stacks waiting somewhere in the desert when Luca showed up and yelled at him for betraying the Don. Stacks was very serious and said Luca knew what he was here for.

Luca went silent, and the footage cut out before we headed for a break. Did Stacks just get rid of Luca for good?

Trick Williams was causing chaos and destroying the set backstage when Ava came in and kicked him out of the arena.

WWE NXT Results: Je'Von Evans & Miles Borne vs. DarkState

Ad

Je'Von came in with some big dropkicks early on before Evans hit a dive to the outside, but was caught by one of the DarkState members. Miles followed up with a dive of his own, taking them out.

Corey Graves gave an update, saying that Osiris of DarkState nearly had his finger torn off in the brawl with the D'Angelo Family a few weeks ago. His fingers were taped up tonight as well.

After a break on NXT, Lennox took some big strikes from Borne before Je'Von came in and took a big lariat for a near fall. Miles returned with a dropkick and some big powerslams before getting the knee drop neckbreaker for a near fall.

Evans was neutralised after failing to hit a big dive and was driven into the apron before DarkState got the assisted powerbomb on Miles for the win.

Result: DarkState def. Je'Von Evans & Miles Borne

Grade: B

Backstage, Yoshiki Inamura and Briggs got a tag title match against Hank & Tank next week after talking to Ava.

Don D'Angelo showed up at their restaurant, and Rizzo carefully let him in, ensuring he wasn't being followed. The Don told Rizzo that she had to disappear since he didn't know how far Stacks would go to hurt them.

They also noted that Luca had left earlier in the day and didn't return.

Ricky Saints was backstage speaking to Ethan Page when Lexis King came in out of nowhere and wiped him out, blaming him for the title loss. Ethan smiled at the champ's misfortune and taunted him before NXT moved on.

We saw footage of Andre Chase taking his Chase U sweater out of a briefcase and saying, "We're f****ing back," before we headed for the main event.

WWE NXT Results: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Roxanne Perez - NXT Women's Championship match

Ad

The champ was in control early on and got a takedown before trying for an early submission. Perez scratched her in the eyes before getting a big top rope move and taking over the match.

Perez was sent into the corner and took the running knees before Vaquer repeatedly smashed her head into the mat. Roxanne countered the finisher but took a backbreaker before dropping the champ off the ropes and locking in the crossface.

Vaquer rolled through and the two traded pin attempts before getting a nasty double leg Dragonscrew off the ropes. The champ came back with the SVB and won.

Result: Stephanie Vaquer def. Roxanne Perez to retain the NXT Women's Championship

Grade: B+

Giulia came out after the match and stared the champ down. Jordynne Grace showed up in the stands as well before NXT went off the air.

