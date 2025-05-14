WWE NXT Results: Top champion possibly injured; major debut alongside The Undertaker; 'Baby' Randy Orton delivers gut-wrenching message (5/13/25)

NQCC kicked off WWE NXT, and Myles Borne was on the mic, celebrating his victory in the Battle Royal and upcoming NXT Championship match at Battleground. Myles then confessed that he was partially deaf and, as a result, he had a speech impediment.

Often compared to Randy Orton by the fans, Myles said he wanted to be known for his abilities in the ring and not his disabilities. He even got Randy Orton chants from the crowd and said he planned to win the NXT championship at Battleground, even though he was the underdog.

Ethan Page came out and mocked Myles, saying he won on a fluke and could never beat Oba or Page himself.

Page proposed a match for Myles to prove himself, and he wanted the #1 Contendership on the line. Charlie Dempsey accepted the match for him, and Ava came out to make it official before we headed for the night's first match.

WWE NXT Results (May 13, 2025):

Oba Femi def. Charlie Dempsey

Wes Lee def. Tony D'Angelo

Myles Borne def. Ethan Page

Thea Hail def. Tatum Paxley via DQ

Stephanie Vaquer & Jordynne Grace def. Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne

WWE NXT Results: Oba Femi vs. Charlie Dempsey

Oba was in control early on, but Dempsey managed to lock in some submission holds before getting a massive German Suplex. The two traded chops in the middle of the ring as the match continued.

Oba came back with a big toss and got some uppercuts before getting another overhead toss. Charlie took some more running uppercuts before Oba got the powerbomb and picked up the easy win.

Result: Oba Femi def. Charlie Dempsey

Grade: B-

Tatum Paxley was having an episode backstage. She yelled about losing everything and violently smashed up her dollhouses. Karmen Petrovic and Thea Hail came in to ask what was wrong, but Paxley yelled at them for being friends and said that one of them would leave the other 'since that's what friends do.'

WWE NXT Results: Wes Lee vs. Tony D'Angelo

Lee was in control early on, but Tony caught him off a dive and hit some big uppercuts before kicking him down. Tyson and Tyriek interfered, and the Don wiped them out before tossing Lee at them and hitting a big dive to the floor.

Mid-match, Stacks showed up on the Titantron and said that he knew where Rizzo's safehouse was. He seemed to be at the location. Tony was distracted, and Lee hit the Kardiac Kick before getting the win.

Result: Wes Lee def. Tony D'Angelo

After the match, Stacks discussed how he learned to think like the Don and said he was going to pay Rizzo a visit. Tony got up and ran out of the arena to help as NXT moved on.

Grade: B

Stephanie Vaquer was out next and talked about her upcoming title match with Jordynne Grace. The champ said she was one of a kind and that she wouldn't lose the title, although she respected Grace's in-ring abilities and legacy in TNA.

Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne interrupted her and said they wanted to take the NXT Women's Championship off her hands. Jordynne Grace showed up and mocked Jacy and Fallon, who kept speaking over each other.

Jacy said that Fatal Influence deserved the title shot more, and Jordynne threatened them, saying that she will ensure Vaquer gets to Battleground 'in one piece.'

The Undertaker and Bubba Ray Dudley were backstage on WWE NXT for a short promo for LFG with Tyra Mae Steele and Zena Sterling, who made their NXT debuts.

We saw Tony D leave the arena and enter his car before driving to the safehouse.

WWE NXT Result: Myles Borne vs. Ethan Page

Borne got some big uppercuts early on before Page returned with a Superplex. Myles broke out of a Boston Crab and got big strikes before hitting a belly-to-belly suplex.

Page countered a dropkick and tried for a powerslam from the ropes, but Borne countered it and hit a clothesline instead. Myles countered the Ego's Edge and Twisted Grin before getting a win off a dropkick.

Result: Myles Borne def. Ethan Page

Grade: B

Sean Legacy of Evolve challenged Je'Von Evans to a match. Ashante Adonis saw the video and told Je'Von to stop worrying about nobody like Legacy and focus on bigger things.

Ricky Saints joined in and said that he wanted to see a match between Adonis and Je'Von, and alluded to a future North American title match for the winner. They agreed, and Saints said he would tell Ava to make it official.

Tony reached the safe house and ran in before Stacks attacked him with a crowbar. D'Angelo went down, and Stacks yelled about how he ended the Family and humiliated the Don before NXT moved on.

WWE NXT Results: Thea Hail vs. Tatum Paxley

Hail got some big moves early on but took a big kick before Paxley got a near fall. We saw Jaida Parker watching backstage as Paxley got more kicks and a big suplex.

Thea countered with a Kimura Lock, but Paxley reached for the ropes to break the hold. Thea got another big move and locked in the Kimura before Paxley jabbed her in the eye, earning a DQ.

Result: Thea Hail def. Tatum Paxley via DQ

Paxley attacked Thea after the match and tried to take her eye out before officials came in and separated them.

Grade: B-

Backstage on NXT, Kelani Jordan challenged Zaria to a rematch. If she wins, she will have a shot at the Women's North American Championship.

Ava was backstage for the TNA Championship contract signing. Trick Williams said that Joe Hendry ruined his title shot, and he would get revenge by taking the TNA title. Hendry called Trick out for b*tching about everything before they almost started a fight.

Ava told them to sit back down before Joe made sure Trick realized the gravity of the situation and why this was a historic moment. Trick said that he was bigger than NXT—he was Hollywood Trick, and he would take Hendry's fame, title, and brand.

Joe talked about how Trick's 15 minutes of fame were about to expire before the two made their signatures and left.

Backstage, Hank and Tank offered their help to Josh Briggs who was still bummed about Inamura's departure. Shawn Spears mocked Briggs before the latter hinted at a future match.

Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors of Chase U got their debut tag match, but it was against the returning OTM.

WWE NXT Results: Stephanie Vaquer & Jordynne Grace vs. Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne

Henley and Grace kicked off the match, and Vaquer tagged herself in early on to assert dominance. The champ was isolated by Fatal Influence before coming back with some big moves on Jacy and getting a chinlock in. Grace and Vaquer were sent outside before Fatal Influence hit double dives.

Vaquer took a cannonball from Jayne in the corner before Grace came in and hit some big spinebusters. Henley came back with a big suplex on Grace before all four women started a big brawl in the ring. Grace took a big hit to save Vaquer before getting her finisher on Jayne for the win.

Result: Stephanie Vaquer & Jordynne Grace def. Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne

Grade: B+

We got footage from backstage of the aftermath of Ethan Page's attack on Ricky Saints.

Saints was down on the ground when the cameras caught up with them, and Page ran off before NXT went off the air.

