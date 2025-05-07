WWE NXT Results: Top star announces exit; released stars return; Stephanie Vaquer challenger confirmed (5/6)

WWE NXT kicked off with footage of some of the stars entering the arena, and the first match of the night was between the teams of Darkstate and Joe Hendry, Hank & Tank.

Ad

WWE NXT Results (May 6, 2025):

DarkState def. Joe Hendry, Hank & Tank

Zaria def. Kelani Jordan

Myles Borne won the NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal

Jaida Parker def. Karmen Petrovic

Jordynne Grace def. Giulia

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

WWE NXT Results: DarkState vs. Joe Hendry, Hank & Tank

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Tank was isolated early but made the tag to Hendry, who got a big vertical suplex for an early near fall. Hank came in and got some shoulder blocks before Joe came back for a big fallaway slam.

DarkState distracted Hendry in the ring and almost caused him to hit his teammates before they all posed together. Dion Lennox took some big strikes before the rest of DarkState came in and broke up the Edge-o-matic.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The match devolved into an all-out brawl, and Trick Williams came out before dragging Hendry out of the ring. The two started brawling and headed to the back while DarkState got the triple powerbomb on Tank for the win.

Result: DarkState def. Joe Hendry, Hank & Tank

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B

Thea Hail was talking to Karmen Petrovic backstage on NXT when Jaida Parker rolled up and made fun of them before setting up a match with Petrovic.

Expand Tweet

Ad

We saw some of the LFG guys getting ready backstage as well as Timothy Thatcher and Sean Legacy of TNA.

No Quarter Catch Crew was backstage, and they were looking forward to winning the Battle Royal tonight.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE NXT Results: Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two traded strikes early on and countered some big moves before Jordan got the sunset flip after reversing a powerbomb. Zaria got some big moves and a shoulder block in the corner as the match continued.

Jordan came back with a German Suplex and the 450 splash, which missed entirely. Zaria got a spear and took the Ruff Ryder before she was sent outside, and Jordan hit a dive to the floor.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sol Ruca was ringside and got involved after Jordan was shoved at her. Zaria got a big spear through the barricades before getting the F5 in the ring for the win.

Result: Zaria def. Kelani Jordan

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B-

Wes Lee and his boys rolled up on Tony D'Angelo backstage on NXT and spoke about knowing what it means to betray his friends. Tony asked Wes to take a shot at him if he wanted to be a tough guy, but Lee said that he had the Battle Royal tonight and wandered off.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lola Vice was talking to Stephanie Vaquer backstage about her upcoming title match when Giulia showed up and told the champ she would see her at Battleground.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE NXT Results: NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal

Expand Tweet

Ad

Elijah made his big debut (formerly billed on WWE as Elias) on NXT as a TNA star. Chris Island of LFG was the first to be eliminated, followed by Lexis King. Ashante Adonis fled the ring for a breather before Elijah eliminated Charlie Dempsey. Brad Baylor of Swipe Right was eliminated next, followed by Ashante.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tyson Dupont was eliminated by Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen eliminated himself and Tyriek Igwe, and Ethan Page eliminated Timothy Thatcher. Niko Vance sacrificed himself to save Shawn Spears, while Trick eliminated Shiloh Hill. Inamura accidentally eliminated Briggs before Pete Wentz was eliminated as well.

Trick eliminated Wes Lee with the Trickshot before taking out Ridge Holland and Inamura. Joe Hendry showed up, and the distraction allowed Elijah to eliminate Trick. The former NXT Champ started a brawl with Hendry, and the two headed backstage before Shawn Spears took out Elijah.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sean Legacy was eliminated, leaving Page, Myles Borne, Spears, and Je'Von Evans in the ring. Ethan Page and Shawn Spears tossed Evans out of the ring before the two took each other out of the match, leaving Myles Borne as the winner!

Result: Myles Borne won the #1 Contender’s Battle Royal for the NXT Championship

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B+

WWE NXT Results: Karmen Petrovic vs. Jaida Parker

Petrovic got a near fall off an early takedown before sending Parker outside and hitting a dive to the floor. Back in the ring, Jaida got some big moves and a suplex followed by the seated senton in the corner.

Petrovic returned with some big kicks and hit a slingblade off the ropes for a near fall. Parker dodged a big move and got her finisher before picking up the win.

Ad

Result: Jaida Parker def. Karmen Petrovic

Jaida attacked Karmen after the match, and Thea Hail came out but was also knocked out before Parker retreated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: C

Ava told Joe Hendry that he would face Trick Williams at Battleground with the TNA Championship on the line for the first time in a WWE ring, and the contract signing would take place on NXT next week.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Inamura was disappointed with his loss tonight and told Briggs he would return to Japan. After Inamura left, Brooks Jensen came in to mock Briggs and said, 'Maybe the problem is you.'

Oba Femi congratulated Myles Borne backstage, and Charlie Dempsey tried to steal the title match from his teammate. Myles instead said Dempsey should face Oba next week, 'to show him how it's done.'

Expand Tweet

Ad

The new Chase U students gave Andre some fashion advice and switched out the Polo shirt for some tracksuits.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE NXT Results: Jordynne Grace vs. Giulia - NXT Women's Championship #1 Contender's Match

Expand Tweet

Ad

Giulia started strong and took Grace to the corner before the latter reversed it and got some strikes of her own. Giulia hit an STO before focusing on Grace's neck with a series of submission holds.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grace got a spinebuster, but Giulia locked in the guillotine. Grace turned it into a big suplex before hitting a Michinoku Driver. Giulia returned with a big DDT and the Northern Lights Driver before Grace got a Tombstone-esque hip toss. Grace got the Michinoku Driver once more before getting the win.

Result: Jordynne Grace def. Giulia

Grade: B+

Expand Tweet

Stephanie Vaquer came out after the match and stared down the new #1 Contender before the show went off the air.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jojo Jojo Nilanjan Das began writing for Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2015, a path he discovered through a friend. He is known for his live reporting, which gives fans an unbiased and accurate account of events as they happen.



With a Bachelor's in Mass Communication and Journalism, Jojo briefly worked as a research analyst and a graphic designer before starting at Sportskeeda. He remembers getting hooked on RAW and SmackDown in school in the early 2000s.



Jojo's favorite wrestler is Finn Balor, and he has interviewed WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. When he is not covering the live shows, he can be found updating himself about the latest technology, playing games, or practicing music. Know More