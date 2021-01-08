WWE NXT UK results (January 7th, 2021): winners, grades, and video highlights

NXT UK is back after the show took a two-week break for the holidays. Its first show of 2021 offered fans an action-packed episode.

Jinny and Piper Niven clashed a heated and intense battle to become Kay Lee Ray's next challenger. Ben Carter made his debut on Noam Dar's Supernova Sessions, and he competed in his debut match against the Cruiserweight champion, Jordan Devlin. These were just a few highlights of a stacked show.

Piper Niven vs. Jinny in a #1 contender match for the NXT UK Women's Championship

The first bout of the night was a grudge match between Jinny and Piper Niven. The winner would earn the chance to become Kay Lee Ray's next challenger for the NXT UK Women's Championship.

Niven stormed to the ring, and after the bell rang, she floored "The Fashionista" with a flurry of punches.

Jinny answered back with her own barrage of offense, but Niven took Jinny out with a huge clothesline. The action spilled out to the floor, but Jinny used the ring post to gain the advantage.

Back in the ring, Jinny maintained the upper hand by targeting Niven's right arm. She tried to lock in an octopus stretch, but Niven powered out. Niven managed to drop Jinny with a big slam when she locked in another submission hold. Joseph Conners then appeared at ringside, but his intentions were unclear.

Niven hit Jinny with a huge suplex, and she sent her opponent out of the ring. But Conners jumped into harm's way and saved "The Fashionista" from a cannonball. His heroic actions allowed Jinny to drive Niven back-first into the ring.

Niven countered a cross body, but Conners once again interfered. He grabbed Niven’s feet and helped Jinny roll up Niven for the victory.

Jinny leaves the match as the new number one contender for he NXT UK Women's Championship

Result: Jinny pins Piper Niven on NXT UK

Grade: B

Backstage, Pretty Deadly called Gallus scared. The challengers declared that they're coming for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship.

In an Aoifye Valkyrie vignette, she said she's chasing perfection so she can soar as high as the birds.

Next, a Tyler Bate vignette recapped his excellent match with A-Kid. Bate stated that he realized that wrestling is an art. In his mind, he said that if he is authentic and real, he will accomplish great things in NXT UK.

Tyler Bate on NXT UK