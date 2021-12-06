NXT WarGames Results: Superstar gets his head shaved; Former Tag team Champion thwarts attack from partner

NXT WarGames kicked off at the WWE Performance Center and first up on the card was the women's WarGames match. Later in the night, Cameron Grimes was set to face Duke Hudson in a Hair vs. Hair match and the men's WarGames match, which was our main event for the pay-per-view.

Toxic Attraction & Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai, Raquel Gonzalez, Cora Jade & Kay Lee Ray - Women's WarGames Match

Ray and Kai kicked off the match and Kay Lee Ray had the early advantage with a big toss from the corner but was sent into the steel cage wall a few times by Dakota.

Kai had KLR on the ropes between the two rings but Ray fought off before Dakota got a baseball bat.

Ray hit a dive on Kai before attacking her with a Kendo Stick. A bunch of kendo sticks were set up in between the two rings and KLR dropped Kai on them.

Cora Jade was in after the timer counted down to zero and she headed to the ring with her skateboard and Kai was caught in the corner, outnumbered by Ray and Jade.

Kai took some double team moves but managed to reverse one into a double DDT. Next up was Gigi Dolin and she got a trashcan and a bag of tools from under the ring.

Dolin got the advantage for her team by taking both Ray and Jade down and Kai joined her.

Jade and KLR got back in control before Cora put the trashcan on Dolin's head and hit a dropkick. Ray dropped Kai on top of Gigi and the trashcan.

Io Shirai was in next and went for a couple of steel chairs and another trashcan before heading to the ring.

Shirai took a big boot as she joined the match and was sent into the cage wall by Dolin.

