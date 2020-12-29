WWE NXT: Predictions for the 2020 Year-End Awards 

The 2020 SLAMMY Awards are in the books, and now it’s NXT’s turn. The 2020 NXT Year-End Awards will take place on Wednesday, December 30.

NXT has become one of the best shows on WWE programming. Though its success has been inconsistent during the Wednesday Night Wars, the black-and-gold brand is still one of the best-booked shows in the entire business.

2020 has been another solid year for NXT. It has been a year of many firsts, both in and out of the ring. NXT Championships were established as options for Royal Rumble Winners. 2020 Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair opted to challenge NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 36.

Several stars made history this year. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee was crowned as the brand's first-ever double singles champion after he defeated NXT Champion Adam Cole. The year featured the coronation of a beloved superstar, as Finn Balor won the NXT Championship again. Plus, Karrion Kross made his much-anticipated debut, and he has been a dominant force on NXT.

As expected, each and every category is incredibly stacked. For the straight year, NXT UK wrestlers are also eligible for the awards.

Here's a full list of the awards, and a breakdown of the contenders for each one.

2020 NXT Year-End Awards

Future Star of NXT

Advertisement

Which one of these stars is the future of NXT?

Austin Theory

Jake Atlas

Leon Ruff

Kacy Catanzaro

Kayden Carter

Indi Hartwell

Xia Li

A-Kid

Aoife Valkyrie

Pretty Deadly

NXT was initially established as a developmental brand, so it continues to serve as the platform for young Superstars who hope to perfect their craft. The most successful stars often get called up to the main roster. On that note, this award often recognizes young prospects with a bright future. For this reason, Austin Theory is the right pick here.

Theory is quite a smooth worker, and some fans might call him a natural in the ring. It's no surprise that he had a brief run on WWE RAW this year because Theory looks like a typical WWE star. He has the charisma, the look, and the size Vince McMahon usually likes to see. With age on his side, Theory will only continue to flourish.

Our Pick: Austin Theory