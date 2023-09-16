WWE planning a first-time-ever match at Fastlane 2023? Potential title defense explored

WWE's next premium live event, Fastlane, is just a few weeks away, and the storylines on the roster have started to shift gears. With each episode of RAW and SmackDown, the title pictures are getting clearer.

One of the matches that have started to mould is for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. WWE is likely contemplating a first-ever triple-threat match for the title at Fastlane 2023. The company has been teasing it on subsequent episodes of RAW.

Shinsuke Nakamura has been on a rampage and is looking for vengeance against Seth Rollins for his loss at Payback 2023. The two superstars are destined to lock horns once again, and it might take place at the upcoming PLE. However, Ricochet is one of the names that is also in the mix.

The Human Highlight Reel was involved in the feud between Nakamura and Rollins in the last few editions of Monday Night RAW. Therefore, WWE might be looking to book a triple-threat match between all three superstars at the October 7 spectacle.

However, the chances of Ricochet getting added to the potential championship match at Fastlane are slightly low. It is because WWE is solely focusing on the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura and might prefer to close their chapter with a classic one-on-one bout.

Will Seth Rollins main event Fastlane 2023?

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE television for quite some time now, keeping the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship hostage. As a result, Seth Rollins has been moving the wagons in The Tribal Chief's absence.

The Visionary main evented Payback 2023 in a grueling match against his current rival, Shinsuke Nakamura. It was also the first time the World Heavyweight Championship headlined a premium live event.

The Tribal Chief is, yet again, set to miss WWE's upcoming event taking place on October 7 in Indianapolis. Therefore, there's a very good possibility that Seth Rollins will once again headline Fastlane 2023 with his World Heavyweight Title.

Another reason for this scenario is that WWE has been trying to make the brand-new title look prestigious. With it being the main title of Monday Night RAW, it will only make sense if Seth Rollins defends it in the main event of the show.

Moreover, WWE will look to put a befitting end to the rivalry between Rollins and Nakamura at Fastlane. Therefore, the World Heavyweight Championship will seemingly headline the upcoming premium live event.

