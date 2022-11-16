Welcome to the WWE Podcast Roundup, where we aim to cover some interesting comments made by top wrestling personalities in recent shows. This edition includes Mick Foley's surreal revelation about his 1995 'death match' and a continuation of the Hart-Dogg drama that has been trending this week.

In October 2021, Jim Ross revealed that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer. The former WWE announcer declared that he was cancer-free in December, but his treatment has continued since then. This has affected his work cycle.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross gives an update on his health and his work situation

JR fears that cancer may strike back anytime

Speaking on the latest edition of his Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross noted that his recovery process is going well, although the fact that the disease can crop up at any time affects his mind negatively. Moreover, his appointments take up to three hours of his time.

Jim is known for his professionalism and it is no surprise that he has put his work over his health. He disclosed that he needs to have daily checkups for the cancer treatment but won't do it due to his work commitments.

"It's probably gonna take six more months of healing, and they want me to do the hyperbaric chamber. But here’s the problem with that, they want to do it every day. So I said I can’t do it every day, I just can’t. I work, I have a job, I have made commitments professionally that I’m gonna maintain and keep. So it’s just a, it’s not a matter of putting my job before my health right now, it sounds like it.”

Good Ol' JR is currently working as an announcer for All Elite Wrestling in its weekly Rampage shows. He left WWE in 2019 and could return to the promotion once his three-year contract with AEW ends this year.

#2. Mick Foley's income for putting his life on the line may shock you

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is renowned for his versatility. However, what truly distinguished his performance from others was his willingness to go to extremes. From getting strangled with barbed wire to getting chokeslammed from the top of a Hell in a Cell cage, Foley has survived it all.

In August 1995, Cactus Jack reached the peak of brutality in his career in IWA Japan. He fought Terry Funk in a King of the DeathMatch tournament at the Kawasaki Stadium. The fight involved the legitimate use of barbed wire, thumbtacks, C4 explosives, and flammable objects, and proved to be one of the most violent matches of Foley's career.

On 'Foley is Pod', Mick Foley admitted that he only made $300 for performing in front of 28,757 fans and pulling off death-defying stunts. However, his income for the whole tour was far more.

"Well actually, I came home with three grand for the tour and I did well on T-shirts that day, and I always did well in Oricon. So I came home with a lot more but it was a lot to pay and until the Juggalos threw me some cash for Stranglemania, I never saw a dime in royalties." (1:39:15 - 1:39:56)

Despite bleeding profusely and suffering numerous injuries, Foley earned only a "100 yen coin" as a bonus from Mr. Asano. It now occupies a place of honor in his bathroom closet.

#1. Road Dogg clarifies his stance on Bret Hart

Road Dogg & Bret Hart

Brian "Road Dogg" James’ bold opinions on WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart have caused quite an uproar in the wrestling world. The WWE executive doesn't think the former champion was all that great as a performer. In fact, he claimed to be a better sports entertainer than Brett in the recent Oh You Didn’t Know Podcast.

“I don't think I was a good wrestler. I don't think Bret was a great wrestler. I think I was a better sports entertainer than Bret was, and I think that's where the money is.”

Taking exclusively to YouTube, Road Dogg clarified his statement on the former WWE Champion to put an end to the gossip.

“I just think as an entertainer, if you ask me to go out there and entertain the crowd, I would have different ways to do it other than grappling and wrestling. That’s what I meant by that and I stand by that right now.” (3:49 - 4:02)

A WWE fan supported James’ opinion by stressing the fact that sports entertainment in wrestling meant the versatility in which a storyline or angle can be set up. Brett Hart was stuck with his serious Hitman gimmick while Road Dogg was able to pull things off more creatively.

