WWE RAW (11th November 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW

Who will join Team RAW?

The buildup to Survivor Series has been one of the best in recent times. The inclusion of NXT into the mix has surely added a new dimension and the recent invasions on both RAW and SmackDown by the Black and Gold Brand has given them the edge over the main roster.

It was confirmed a couple of days ago that Seth Rollins will be going to war at Survivor Series and will be the captain of Team RAW. Tonight, The BeastSlayer will address the WWE Universe and will also get to know who will be joining him to battle NXT and SmackDown.

Expect the entire RAW roster to go all guns blazing in an attempt to impress the former Universal Champion and join him at Survivor Series.

Last week, it was revealed that Becky Lynch will be facing Shayna Baszler and Bayley in a historic Triple Threat Match at Survivor Series. On the last episode of RAW, The Man was confronted by The Queen Of Spades who has made an impact at the expense of the SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley, over the last few weeks.

Will she be trying to catch Lynch off guard this week or will Bayley have a say in proceedings?

Ever since embracing a dark and sinister side to their persona, The Kabuki Warriors have been on a dominant run. After beating Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss for the titles, Asuka and Kairi Sane dispatched their manager, Paige, in a truly disrespectful manner as The Empress Of Tomorrow spit green mist on her face.

Tonight the duo will put their coveted WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line and it will be interesting to see which team will step up and answer their challenge.

The storyline between Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley has been one of the most controversial ones in recent times. These three have given us a lot of surprises along the way and tonight Lana is set to make a shocking announcement.

What does she have in mind for the WWE Universe?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE Raw Live location, date and start time

Venue: Manchester Arena, Manchester, England

Day and Date: Monday, November 11, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US)

Where to watch WWE Raw

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

WWE Raw can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 12 November.

Catch all the live updates from RAW right here!