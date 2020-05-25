WWE RAW (25th May 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW 

Is Drew McIntyre getting into a trap set by MVP and Bobby Lashley tonight on RAW?

MVP is returning with his VIP Lounge on RAW this week and his special guest will be none other than the WWE Champion himself, Drew McIntyre. Apart from this, we will also see a title match and a No.1 Contender's Triple Threat match too, as the Red brand gets ready to bring in another week of exciting action.

The partnership between Bobby Lashley and MVP is certainly looking solid. The All Mighty has been a changed man ever since he has aligned himself with the former US Champion. The duo was at ringside last week when McIntyre faced SmackDown's King Corbin on RAW. After the match was done, the WWE Champion had some stern words aimed at Lashley and it was later confirmed that the two will face each other at Backlash with the title on the line.

It will be interesting to see if MVP has set a trap for the WWE Champion by inviting him to the VIP Lounge. The last time McIntyre was a guest on the show, he gave the host a devastating Claymore. Will we see a repeat tonight as well?

Asuka will get to know the first challenger to her RAW Women's Championship tonight as Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, and Natalya will lock horns in a Triple Threat No.1 Contender's match. All three are former Women's Champions and will be looking to end The Empress Of Tomorrow's reign quickly at the top.

Jax, who had a run-in with the RAW Women's Champion, will be looking to grab the win so she can take some revenge for the humiliation she got last week. Charlotte, who is also the current NXT Women's Champion, will be looking to add more gold to her collection while Natalya needs a big win.

The Queen Of Harts was defeated by Shayna Baszler on RAW for two consecutive weeks and was visibly frustrated by it. Which side of Natalya will we see tonight?

A few weeks ago, the WWE Universe was heartbroken to see Apollo Crews suffer an untimely injury. The former SmackDown Superstar has been turning heads ever since being back on RAW and almost dethroned Andrade as the United States Champion.

Tonight, he will get one more opportunity at El Idolo and his gold and Crews seems to be more ready than ever.

Will we see the coronation of a new champion on RAW?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Monday, May 25th, 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 26th May.

