WWE RAW: 3 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Surprise attack in the main event, Charlotte Flair returns and demands title match (April 12, 2021)

The first episode of WWE RAW after WrestleMania is often an exciting event, but that was not the case this year. The show was underwhelming and barely did any justice in its follow-up to a memorable WrestleMania pay-per-view. WWE RAW featured just a few promising segments as few superstars’ performances emerged as the only saving grace.

It was surprising that the newly crowed champions like AJ Styles, Omos, and Sheamus did not make an appearance on the show. However, the Red brand did witness a couple of surprise returns and heel turns.

In this article, we will take a look at WWE Superstars who impressed us on RAW tonight and those who didn’t.

#1 Impressed on WWE RAW: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre was brilliant inside the ring

This week’s episode of RAW confirmed that Drew McIntyre is once again the new No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship. He has been in the world title picture for a long time, and once again, he proved why he deserves to stay there. It would be fair to say that McIntyre doesn’t get enough credit for being one of the most hard-working superstars in WWE today.

Bobby Lashley picked up a dominant win over Riddle in a brutal match on RAW this week. Following that, MVP addressed the WWE Universe to brag about Lashley’s title defense against McIntyre at WrestleMania. This prompted The Scottish Warrior to come out and demand a rematch. However, he was interrupted by Braun Strowman, who felt that McIntyre should now go to the back of the line.

Randy Orton also came out and agreed with The Monster Among Men. Finally, all three Superstars locked horns in a triple-threat match to determine the new No.1 Contender for the WWE Championship. It was a short match, but it was thoroughly entertaining. In fact, this main event was one of the few good parts of the show this week.

Advertisement

McIntyre dominated both his opponents right from the start. He first brawled with Strowman while Orton waited at ringside. Even The Viper was involved in a brutal to and fro with The Scottish Warrior later in the match. Drew McIntyre threw the steel staircase at Strowman to disrupt his run at one point in the match, and immediately after that, Orton slammed McIntyre on the announce desk.

In the closing moments of the match, Orton hit Strowman with an RKO and then fell victim to a devastating Claymore. McIntyre then pinned The Viper to win his title opportunity. However, his celebration was cut short as WWE Superstars T-Bar and Mace attacked him from behind. WWE will likely reveal the reason behind what happened in the main event next week.

For now, it is clear that a potential alliance between the former RETRIBUTION duo and The Hurt Business could put McIntyre at a huge disadvantage. It would be interesting to see how The Scottish Warrior navigates his way around multiple threats as he continues his quest for the coveted prize of WWE RAW.

1 / 5 NEXT