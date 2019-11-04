WWE RAW (4th November 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW

What could happen on RAW with The Beast Incarnate and NXT probably paying a visit?

This week's RAW is surely a must-watch. The fallout from Crown Jewel has left the WWE Universe with a lot of questions in their mind and we could find answers to them on the Red Brand tonight.

After successfully defending his WWE Championship against Cain Velasquez, you would have expected Brock Lesnar to be in a triumphant mood. While the rest of the crew was caught up in Saudi Arabia, The Beast Incarnate and Paul Heyman came to SmackDown and dropped a bomb on the fans.

The Beast Incarnate was in a foul mood and Heyman said Lesnar wanted Rey Mysterio handed over to him after his attack on the WWE Champion after his match with Velasquez. But since The Master of The 619 was part of RAW and Lesnar a member of SmackDown, a match between the two was impossible. This agitated The Beast even more and he decided to quit the Blue Brand and Heyman said they will be hunting for Mysterio this week on RAW.

Will The Beast finally get his hands on Mysterio or will The Ultimate Underdog upset Lesnar once again?

It is safe to say picking a fight with NXT is not the best idea. The SmackDown roster learned it the hard way. With a significant part of the roster stuck in Saudi Arabia, the Black and Gold Brand pounced on their opportunity and made a mark.

With the buildup for Survivor Series well and truly underway, the Red Brand would be looking over their shoulders as the likes of Adam Cole, Shayna Baszler, Tommaso Ciampa and Rhea Ripley could strike once more.

Will the Red Brand be ready for such an attack? Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE Raw Live location, date and start time

Venue: Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

Day and Date: Monday, November 4th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Raw

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

WWE Raw can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 5th November.

