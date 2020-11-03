WWE RAW: 5 Biggest news stories - Alexa Bliss encounters Randy Orton and Nikki Cross, huge star joins Team RAW (November 2, 2020)

From RETRIBUTION's new targets to Drew McIntyre's Handicap Match against The Miz and John Morrison, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

The Red brand put on an entertaining show this week, where both the matches and promos felt engaging, for the most part. Apart from the few usual grievances that fans hold against RAW quite frequently, the road to Survivor Series keeps getting more interesting as each week passes by.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (November 2, 2020).

#5: RETRIBUTION attacked Ricochet and Tucker after their one-on-one match on WWE RAW

When a tag team is broken apart on WWE TV, the usual expectation is that the company has better plans for either Superstar of the same tag team.

While it's too early to say what WWE's endgame with Heavy Machinery's breakup is supposed to be, Tucker's solo career on the Red brand kicked-off in an underwhelming manner.

Although Tucker debuted some new gear, he was quickly defeated by Ricochet in an exhibition match. Ricochet may have freed himself from the grasp of The Hurt Business, but RETRIBUTION began their own separate "business" with the high-flying star on WWE RAW.

Mustafa Ali had come to ringside for Tucker and Ricochet's match. After Ricochet's victory, all members of RETRIBUTION came out and ambushed both Tucker and Ricochet separately.

The numbers game caught up to Ricochet, and it looks like RETRIBUTION has changed their approach to conquering RAW by taking a route that preferably keeps The Hurt Business out of the equation this time around.

It's about time that Reckoning (Mia Yim) of RETRIBUTION also gets her own separate angle in the women's division. She may get involved with Asuka, judging by the shots she fired against The Empress of Tomorrow on RAW Talk.