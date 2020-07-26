WWE RAW: 5 Major Surprises we could see this week- Big title change, Interesting stipulation for Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler 

No, WWE RAW has not been doing too well when it comes to viewership in recent times and something needs to happen to shake the product up significantly to get people to start watching again. I suppose we're at a point where the television audience cannot wait for the audience to return to the arenas again because WWE RAW without an audience just feels incomplete.

The best way to make up for this shortcoming would be to have surprises throughout the length and breadth of WWE RAW. And here are 5 major surprises that I can think of, that can get the crowd invested in the product once again.

#5 Sasha Banks is crowned the brand new WWE RAW Women's Champion

As reported by Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda in a report, Sasha Banks may very well be the next WWE RAW Women's Champion:

There's no way to know for sure until we see the actual match take place, but it's very interesting indeed to note that, at some point this week, the side plates on the RAW Women's Championship seem to have changed from 'Asuka' to 'Sasha Banks' - and that both women will compete for the title in a matter of days.

We know that Stephanie McMahon had stipulated that Sasha Banks and Asuka would meet for the WWE RAW Women's Championship on RAW, and this could be a major spoiler with regard to the results of the contest. It will ensure that both Sasha Banks and Bayley, who have been on fire since the departure of Becky Lynch will be the stars of both wrestling brands- WWE RAW and SmackDown.