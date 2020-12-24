WWE RAW - 5 Surprises that could happen- 1 face turn & 2 heel turns, SmackDown stars arrive 

WWE RAW next week needs to be one that is filled with surprises galore because everyone may be in the festive spirit and nobody may really be in the mood to catch the show live.

And this is where Vince McMahon must ensure that he ends the year 2020, one that has had many more negatives than positives, on a good note.

So, here are 5 surprises that could potentially happen on WWE RAW next week, and you are welcome to share your thoughts and views about the same in the comments below.

#5 Sheamus turns on Drew McIntyre, his best friend, on WWE RAW next week

It’s a Celtic V Rangers #OldFirm Sunday with @DMcIntyreWWE... Brogue V Claymore @EASPORTSFIFA hands across the Giant’s Causeway special... there can be only one. 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/Oiq9odTict — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 13, 2020

Sheamus and Keith Lee are obviously not on the same page at the moment, and Drew McIntyre, who is friends with both men, is caught somewhere in the middle of it all, as the WWE Universe waits for one of the two men to turn heel.

Now that he has comprehensively defeated AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre awaits his next big WWE RAW Challenger, and it could come in the form of either Sheamus or Keith Lee next week.

It is more likely to be Sheamus than Keith Lee, especially if you consider that one of these two men is a natural heel.

Also, because Keith Lee is being sent to the WWE Performance Center, Vince McMahon may be apprehensive about putting him in a major angle right away.

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre may be a predictable feud when it comes to the eventual outcome, but so was AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre, and that turned out to be a pretty fun feud overall.

Plus, there is a storyline in place and both of these sluggers could have a very different match from the Drew McIntyre matches we've seen thus far during his Championship reign.