WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen- Ultimate heel turn, Mystery hacker leaks interesting private footage

This week's episode of RAW could feature the ultimate heel turn that nobody saw coming

It is all too possible that the mystery hacker has moved from SmackDown to RAW

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Will yet another member soon be added to Rollins' stable?

Look, because of the current circumstances in WWE at the moment, we know that SmackDown was forced to replay the entire Boneyard match and RAW may indeed be forced to follow suit in that regard. But at the same time, RAW can use the resources it has to tell a few very compelling stories.

Here are 5 surprises that can potentially take place on RAW as WWE builds to Extreme Rules and beyond. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts with regard to whether you think that the following surprises will enhance the RAW product or not, dear reader.

With that in mind, these are 5 surprises that could definitely happen this week...

#5 Aleister Black joins Seth Rollins' alliance on RAW

Am I the only one who feels like Aleister Black has lost a lot of the momentum that he had during WrestleMania if you consider that he just seems like he's part of a larger collective now, adamant on taking Seth Rollins down on RAW? The man with the coolest entrance on RAW just seems like he's become yet another guy on the RAW roster. And the easiest way to remedy this would be a change in personality, where he taps into his heel persona.

Another recent piece ft. @WWEAleister. A blend of his ‘Mania 36 gear with some demon magic. Aleister is ALWAYS one of my fave wrestlers to draw 😁#aleisterblack #wwe #raw #wweraw pic.twitter.com/A55BtVM8pa — Suicidal Assassin (@WillieJSmithII) June 17, 2020

Even if there's a vast ocean of fans that want to see Aleister Black compete as a babyface, I think that he can retain a bit of the edge that he has, as a heel. Plus, as it stands- the heels on RAW (Seth Rollins, Murphy, and Austin Theory) are outnumbered by the babyfaces (Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, Humberto Carrillo, and Dominik).

And yes, Seth Rollins could very well recruit Black into the dark path, and still not have him stray far from his character.

1 / 5 NEXT