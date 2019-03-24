WWE RAW: 5 Surprises That Could Happen- Roman Reigns returns, Ronda Rousey punished?

This could be an important episode before WrestleMania comes around

The following episode of WWE RAW comes to us from the TD Garden in Boston and should be one that you simply cannot miss. After all, we're only two weeks away from WrestleMania and all the pieces are lining up very well indeed.

As always, I bring you a list of surprises that could potentially take place on the show. While all of them could certainly transpire, there's also the remote possibility that none of them actually will.

Whatever the case may be, there's no doubting that all of them could significantly enhance the show only two weeks removed from Wrestlemania.

So what are these five surprises then? I will list them all out in this article for your reading pleasure.

#5 Roman Reigns accepts Drew McIntyre's match with a stipulation

Should Roman Reigns accept Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania challenge? pic.twitter.com/1vg5IbAuuE — WΞ FIGHT. WΞ OVΞRCOMΞ. WΞ BΞLIΞVΞ. (@AhYezzir) March 21, 2019

So, Drew McIntyre attacked Roman Reigns right before he was scheduled to take on Baron Corbin in a singles match two weeks past on WWE RAW.

The attack was so brutal that Roman Reigns actually did not return to RAW the following week, to sell his injury convincingly. Seth Rollins took on Drew McIntyre and lost the match with a little bit of help from Brock Lesnar.

There's no doubt at all that Roman Reigns will return to action on this week's show. But what I think can and should happen is that their match at WrestleMania should potentially have a stipulation. Because of the nature of the assault, I think it should be a no-DQ or falls count anywhere match.

This would also allow Drew McIntyre to pick up a big win at WrestleMania against Roman Reigns. Someone could interfere, and Reigns could feud with him following WrestleMania 35.

