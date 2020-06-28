WWE RAW: 5 Ways that Mustafa Ali can get involved as the mystery hacker by leaking footage

With Mustafa Ali moving to RAW, the mystery hacker could get involved in some interesting storylines

The landscape of RAW could change completely if the mystery hacker leaks private footage

Riju Dasgupta

The hacker could certainly influence multiple events on WWE RAW

So, one of the things that we recently learned is that Mustafa Ali quietly moved to WWE RAW from SmackDown not very long ago. Legendary pro wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer also confirmed that Mustafa Ali is the SmackDown mystery hacker.

So, now that Mustafa Ali is a member of the RAW roster, there is no reason at all why he cannot be a part of the storylines on WWE RAW. And with this in mind, let me put forth 5 possible storylines where Mustafa Ali can potentially be involved as the RAW mystery hacker.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts and your views about Mustafa Ali moving to RAW, and also if you think he should be a part of the following ongoing storylines as the ominous mystery hacker.

#5 The mystery hacker captures Zelina Vega and Andrade conspiring against Angel Garza on WWE RAW

I am pretty certain that I am not the only one who sees oodles of charisma in WWE RAW star Angel Garza because there's something about him that just says that he can, in time, become a great babyface. The name Eddie Guerrero gets bandied a lot for Latin American stars but honestly, if someone has to be a modern-day version of him on WWE RAW, who better than Angel Garza, right? And the mystery hacker could play a big part in this.

So, let's assume that Andrade and Angel Garza are on the verge of stealing the RAW Tag Team Championships from the Street Profits when the mystery hacker appears on the big screen and showcases footage of Zelina Vega and Andrade planning to oust Angel Garza from the collective soon after.

Mustafa Ali could then join the RAW roster and become Angel Garza's partner.

