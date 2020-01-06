WWE RAW (6th January 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW

Alan John FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

What does The Beast Incarnate have in store for the WWE Universe?

The first Monday Night RAW of 2020 promises to be an exciting affair as we will have two title matches and the return of The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. Along with this, the build-up to the Royal Rumble will also continue with a few Superstars expected to put their name into the hat for both the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches respectively.

Brock Lesnar has been absent from TV since his Survivor Series title match against Rey Mysterio. The Beast is all set to appear at the Chesapeake Energy Arena to address the fans and we may get to know who would be challenging him at the Royal Rumble PPV. Who could step up to take on The Beast?

Andrade has been on a roll since winning the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio. Last week, he defeated Ricochet with a small assist from Zelina Vega and tonight he will be putting his newly won title on the line against The Master Of The 619. The former champion has been the victim of attacks from Seth Rollins and AOP and will be wary of the threat posed by the trio and Andrade's manager Vega.

Can the Ultimate Underdog overcome the odds to reclaim the gold or will El Idolo continue his impressive run?

The OC and The Street Profits are set to challenge The Viking Raiders in what proves to be Erik and Ivar's toughest challenge for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have beaten The Viking Raiders twice but have fallen to Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins on two separate occasions as well. All three teams have been the top tag teams on the Red brand for quite some time and this bout promises to be a memorable one.

Will we have new RAW Tag Team Champions crowned tonight or will the raid continue?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Day and Date: Monday, January 6, 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 7th January.

