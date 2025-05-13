WWE RAW after Backlash - Best and Worst - Jey Uso injured; reason why former World Champion turned heel

WWE RAW last night was an overall success. Following up from an entertaining Backlash premium live event, some of the matches here were worthy of Saturday's big show.

Several angles progressed as we are on the road to Saturday Night's Main Event and beyond. There wasn't much to complain about WWE RAW, so let's get right into it. Here are the biggest positives and negatives from last night's episode of the red brand.

#3. Best: WWE RAW delivers in the ring

Possibly the best thing about the product right now, WWE RAW's in-ring action was on point. Penta defeated a maskless Chad Gable in a great showcase for both men, while Finn Balor and AJ Styles offered up a reliable encounter that may have furthered the tension within The Judgment Day.

However, the match of the night was the main event tag team bout. IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley thwarted a brilliant effort from Roxanne Perez and Giulia, as the four put together an all-action war. The two NXT call-ups proved they are worthy of the main stage, while the Women's World Championship has finally returned to the spotlight.

Ripley made it clear on WWE RAW that she is coming for SKY's title. It will be interesting to see if Mami turns heel to get the job done, especially since IYO's popularity is at an all-time high.

#2. Best/Worst: An excellent promo from Becky Lynch

First off, the negative. It seems like Lyra Valkyria actually injured her nose at Backlash. She wasn't on WWE RAW, and Becky Lynch mentioned that she was taken to the hospital. What a shame, and we hope Valkyria recovers quickly.

However, the promo Lynch cut was phenomenal. The Man revealed why she turned heel, with fan perception playing a big part in it. Their negative reaction to her transitional Women's World Title reign last year seemed to be the catalyst for this change.

Becky Lynch has leaned into the critisims, as a result. She has become more selfish and cut-throat, with her off-screen attack on Bayley being a prime example of that. No matter what's next for Big Time Becks, it is almost guaranteed to be successful. She always ensures that.

#1. Worst: Another loss for the General?

Gunther has re-entered the World Heavyweight Championship picture. While that should be a good thing, he is almost certainly losing. The Ring General revealed he will face the winner of Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul in four weeks on WWE RAW. Here is what is expected to happen:

The YEET Master will retain his championship against the man who couldn't bother showing up to build his world title match. He will then face Gunther on June 9th, while Goldberg could appear and cost the Austrian. So, while it wouldn't be clean, The Ring General losing to Jey Uso again isn't ideal.

Meanwhile, while Logan Paul didn't show up 12 days before Saturday Night's Main Event, Uso did get into it backstage. He was attacked by Bron Breakker and left badly injured. It will be interesting to see if that, and their match on WWE RAW next week, has an effect on Jey's next two title defences.

1. Best: Dream Team

Speaking of Bron Breakker attacking Jey Uso, the opening of WWE RAW was explosive. The two of them were part of a five-man brawl that saw the babyfaces overcome the heels. CM Punk called out Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman before Sami Zayn and The YEET Master made the save for him.

Expand Tweet

This has resulted in a blockbuster tag team match for Saturday Night's Main Event, as Breakker and Rollins will take on Punk and Zayn. The latter two could work well together, as evidenced by their interesting locker room conversation during WWE RAW.

Whether or not it leads to a betrayal, this is an exciting prospect. Perhaps, the third man of Seth Rollins' faction will be revealed at Saturday Night's Main Event.

