WWE RAW: Best and Worst- No Brock Lesnar or Batista!

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
5.87K   //    26 Mar 2019, 11:31 IST

Does it honestly feel like it's WrestleMania season to you?
Does it honestly feel like it's WrestleMania season to you?

Let's be honest. This was not a very good episode of WWE RAW and it's a shame because WrestleMania is almost breathing down our neck at the moment. Some parts of the show were honestly a chore to sit through. It's probably hard to build a show when the central characters don't show up.

I mean there was no Batista and neither was there a Brock Lesnar, even though both men are featured attractions at WrestleMania. This is the reason why fans have been pushing for full-timers to fill up the card at WrestleMania over the years. And this is the reason why RAW just felt like a filler episode designed to kill time.

Let me ask all of you a question, okay? Had you missed this show, would you have missed anything with regard to the WrestleMania build?

I honestly do not think so...

#1 Best: The WrestleMania 35 match becomes bigger

When the match was first announced, everyone was excited to see Triple H vs. Batista. But over the weeks, as Batista spat into his microphone and quoted the Spice Girls, the excitement for the contest just seemed to die. Triple H breathed some life into the feud this week with a special stipulation. He put his career on the line.

I really feel like this is the saving grace of a match that literally nobody in the WWE Universe was excited about until now. But because there's the element of uncertainty around Triple H's future after WrestleMania, it is now a match with stakes. A match that we need to watch at all costs.


So, Triple H is almost certain to win the contest at WrestleMania. I don't think he's retiring anytime soon.

After all, Ric Flair is his personal hero.

