WWE RAW - Best and Worst - Absent star's title match scrapped, top name to turn heel after 45 months?

WWE RAW this week was an interesting show. Some things moved along slowly while we got some exciting developments. A couple of former world champions have teased heel turns while we know the conclusion of The Judgment Day's pursuit of Jey Uso.

So, without further ado, let's look at the main positives and negatives from tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and others all feature!

#3. Best: Seth Rollins is losing it

The story surrounding Seth Rollins' back issues has been one of the most compelling things on WWE RAW. Shinsuke Nakamura is breaking him down not just physically but mentally, too. The Japanese star has yet to accept The Visionary's challenge for a rematch from Payback 2023.

Expand Tweet

As a result, Rollins has been losing his mind, trying to force the issue. The pain he's in makes things intriguing, even if Nakamura likely won't win the World Heavyweight Championship.

This just sets up an even bigger angle in the coming months as Seth Rollins finally loses it all. But to whom? We shall all find out soon.

#2. Worst: Chad Gable is beaten

It feels like Chad Gable only received a push on WWE RAW because Gunther needed an opponent before breaking the Intercontinental Championship record. The Olympian might drop the card now, especially after what happened this week.

Expand Tweet

Gable took on Bronson Reed in a solid match and lost clean as a whistle. This should be the time to solidify him as a legitimate player to keep his momentum high. However, we might be going in the opposite direction.

Hopefully, this underdog story receives the proper payoff, with Chad Gable dethroning Gunther to become the Intercontinental Champion.

#2. Best: Jey makes his decision

The main event of WWE RAW saw Jey Uso take on Drew McIntyre in a spectacular match. The action was great and hard-hitting, with both men laying into each other. The end of the bout saw The Judgment Day encourage Jey before the former Bloodline member superkicked all members.

Expand Tweet

This led to McIntyre hitting him with the Claymore for the win. While putting Uso in WWE RAW's hottest stable may have been tempting, he needs to remain a full-blown babyface as his redemption arc continues. Let's leave the heel turns to someone else.

#1. Worst: Newer stars need the spotlight

First off, this isn't a knock on Natalya. She has been excellent recently, even wrestling twice at Superstar Spectacle in India to cover for Becky Lynch's abrupt absence. The Queen of Harts definitely earned an NXT Women's Title match against The Man.

Expand Tweet

However, on WWE RAW tonight, for Lynch's very first open challenge, a younger star should have answered it. Original plans for the show indicated Tegan Nox was set to face Becky Lynch for the title before Natalya replaced her.

The Welsh star should have been the first woman to answer The Man's open challenge for the NXT Women's Championship to lay a marker on what it is all about. Nattie could have challenged Lynch two weeks later instead.

#1. Best: Who is WWE RAW's next big heel?

Is it this guy?

The main storyline on WWE RAW surrounding Jey Uso has everyone on edge. Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes have forgiven the former Bloodline member, while Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre haven't been welcoming to him.

KO has loosely agreed to trust Uso but isn't happy about it. The former Universal Champion could snap at any point, possibly even at Zayn. However, McIntyre might be likelier to turn heel.

The Scottish Warrior refused to help Jey Uso as The Judgment Day beat him down at the end of WWE RAW. Cody Rhodes ran past him to clear the ring and help the Samoan star back up.

This is a sign Drew McIntyre will eventually switch into a villain without necessarily joining The Judgment Day. He could go after The American Nightmare or Main Event Jey for a full-blown program. Both options sound pretty sweet.