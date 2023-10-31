WWE RAW - Best and Worst - Babyface turn after 46 months, match stopped due to injury

Things mellowed down on the Halloween edition of WWE RAW, which happens to be the final stop on the road to Crown Jewel. With this week's SmackDown taped last Friday, Riyadh is the next step. So, tonight provided the final build for the event.

There was some great stuff on the show, with some stories promising to deliver something big. The Judgment Day, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre are front and center in that regard.

That said, let's look at the biggest positives and negatives from tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

A special shoutout to Chelsea Green's victory over Natalya in the Trick or Street Fight. She and Piper Niven killed it with their outstanding Hart Foundation costumes.

#3. Best: A stacked tag team division on WWE RAW

Tag team wrestling is well and truly alive. This is the ultimate proof that Triple H is driving the product creatively.

WWE RAW featured multiple tag team matches that showcased the flourishing division underneath Judgment Day. The Creed Brothers impressed in their main roster debut against Alpha Academy. Julius and Brutus were incredible, proving they would be a threat in the future.

Meanwhile, DIY teamed up for the first time since 2020. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are incredible wrestlers whose chemistry will make them one of WWE RAW's top acts in no time. Their victory over Imperium was a step in the right direction.

Things are looking good for tag teams on Monday nights!

#2. Worst: Poor Candice

Johnny Wrestling has returned to winning ways, but his wife remains winless for over six months on WWE RAW. Realistically, Candice LeRae wasn't expected to win against Xia Li tonight. However, things could've gotten much better for her. It was a rough night, right from when Michael Cole botched her name.

LeRae was knocked out by a spinning kick and could not continue. Whether it was an actual injury or purely storyline, we can't help but feel for Candice. She can do so much more in the women's division and is still one of WWE RAW's best in-ring workers, irrespective of booking.

#2. Best: Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre's final words

Possibly the most intriguing story heading into Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre's match could go either way. They didn't directly interact on WWE RAW, but both men cut great promos. The Scottish Warrior explained his frustration at being unable to celebrate his world title win with the fans through an excellent video package.

The Visionary blasted McIntyre for it, mentioning that some people had it much tougher during COVID-19. They are both right in their ways, which makes this so intriguing. However, it seems like the challenger will turn heel, possibly through an alliance with The Judgment Day.

Desperate men can do some desperate things. Rollins must beware. He did well on WWE RAW, defeating JD McDonagh despite Damian Priest coming out to tease a cash-in. Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel will be a different ball game for him, though.

#1. Worst: No winner in the main event

While the match between Sami Zayn and Damian Priest on WWE RAW was good, ending without a winner was a bit of a cop-out. This main event came after Zayn interrupted The Judgment Day's show-opening promo.

It had a degree of repetition, but the babyface star did show some extra fire by claiming he is "rebellion." Jey Uso came out and superkicked Priest, causing the disqualification. Cody Rhodes appeared to even the odds after Judgment Day used the numbers advantage.

Again, the characters remain over, so it isn't a big problem. We've just seen the likes of this several times on WWE RAW over the past couple of months. This continues the build towards War Games. To be fair, there are some interesting questions.

Will JD McDonagh officially join The Judgment Day? Will Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank contract? Will Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn finally stop interacting with The Judgment Day after the Survivor Series? We shall find out.

#1. Best: Third time lucky?

The Miz had a fantastic night on WWE RAW, hosting Miz TV with Gunther as the "guest." The Ring General tore into him for his lack of seriousness in the ring, as The A-Lister fought back with a passionate promo. The Miz came across as a babyface here, and it was well-executed.

Perhaps this time will be different, following two failed runs as a babyface. The two-time Grand Slam Champion looks to have retained the primary qualities that make him entertaining, so chances are he will succeed.

The Miz might only remain a babyface for his upcoming pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship. A feud between him and Gunther is a great idea, with them being two of the greatest IC Champions in the modern era. The contrast between them has already made for an interesting dynamic.

