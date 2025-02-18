WWE RAW - Best and Worst - Bloodline member not medically cleared, final Elimination Chamber spots confirmed

The lineup for both Elimination Chamber matches was finalized after Seth Rollins and Roxanne Perez qualified on RAW. Rollins and Finn Balor had another good encounter with a title shot on the line.

Penta earned another win over Pete Dunne, but Dunne wasn't happy that Ludwig Kaiser interfered in his business.

The New Day explained why they attacked Rey Mysterio, bringing up that his name hasn't helped any of the young luchadors get over in WWE. They weren't wrong about that reasoning but got beat down by three faces.

Gunther also took some diehard Jey Uso fans to task before the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner rushed him in the ring. With two weeks remaining until the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, here's the best and worst of RAW.

#3. Best/Worst - Gunther tests Jey Uso's loyalists

Gunther decided to see what life was like as his WrestleMania opponent, Jey Uso. The Ring General entered through the crowd and mocked the WWE Universe for being simple like Jey.

The best part was Gunther asking supposed "unbiased" announcers Pat McAfee and Michael Cole for their thoughts, considering they are clearly huge fans of Jey Uso. Announcers are supposed to call the action and remain mostly objective.

With Jey Uso, Cole and McAfee come off as more fans than analysts. The Ringer General criticized both men for not being unbiased before asking if they believed Jey could win in April. Both men immediately turtled up when asked face-to-face.

McAfee eventually said Jey could win. The problem was WWE ran with the thought that no one believed Jey could defeat Gunther—except for all the fans, his friends, and both RAW commentators. It didn't make sense.

#2. Best - Dakota Kai earns a rematch with Lyra Valkyria

Due to the recent encounters and teases, it felt like Ivy Nile would get the first crack at Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. Nile eliminated Lyra from the Royal Rumble, leading to a confrontation between the two backstage.

Dakota Kai never got a rematch with Valkyria like Michin did for the Women's United States title. When Nile and Kai faced off for a shot at Valkyrie, it was the long-time veteran who came out on top.

It's nice to see Kai get a second chance and not get brushed aside. She's slowly grown in popularity and would be directionless with a loss. Nile could still go after the Champ and has years ahead of her as she greatly improves her mic skills.

#2. Worst - The Cheerleading Detective Agency

Nick Aldis showed Bianca Belair and Naomi an ambiguous video of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walking toward the Jade Cargill attack scene on SmackDown. The Tag Team Champs then promised to get revenge on RAW.

WWE must have felt the need to have Belair on RAW because Rhea Ripley was in Australia with her partner, Buddy Matthews, for AEW Grand Slam. The tag team champions rushed out to distract Raquel Rodriguez during her match with Roxanne Perez.

It worked long enough for The Prodigy to get the win. The weird thing was Naomi and Belair randomly came out dressed as cheerleaders from a movie. Was it to say the feud is on? It already has been on for months.

They also said it was the first shred of evidence since the attack in November, but they may not have looked very hard for clues. Perhaps it's because they attacked Cargill, but the logic has been weak.

#2. Best/Worst - Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens at The Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn kicked off RAW to demand a fight with Kevin Owens. He claimed this attack from KO was different, and it was. His anger is mainly because Zayn, like Cody Rhodes, has chosen to be more loyal to Roman Reigns, even if briefly, than to their supposed friend.

Rhodes and Zayn never listened to this reasoning despite Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Owens, and others echoing that sentiment. The stars were obviously headed for another clash, and having one in Toronto makes sense.

The issue is that it was booked as an unsanctioned match, which would have been a perfect non-title spectacle for WrestleMania 41. The two should face off in Toronto to set up the unsanctioned fight at The Show of Shows.

#1. Best - AJ Styles teaches two young dogs meaningful tricks

The Phenomenal One AJ Styles competed in his first match on RAW in two years when he battled Dominik Mysterio. After a brief fight, Styles countered a Hurricanrana into a Styles Clash.

Despite being 47 years old and recovering from an injury, he proved that he still has plenty to offer inside the ring. After his win, Bron Breakker attempted to blindside him with a Spear, but Styles moved and Dirty Dom ate the Spear instead.

Young stars need to work their way up and learn from their mistakes. Bron did this against Zayn and won the Intercontinental title. It also teased a potential WrestleMania match between the veteran and the former NXT Champion.

#1. Worst - Bron Breakker vs. RAW on Netflix

When WWE's deal to air RAW on Netflix was announced, it felt like Bron Breakker would be one of the stars that the brand would revolve around. He did win the Intercontinental title twice in 2024.

Once the Netflix Era began, however, fans might have forgotten he is the Champion. Breakker has been featured sporadically on the new platform and had a brief in-ring interaction with AJ Styles on RAW.

This is unacceptable for one of WWE's champions. He received the same amount of screen time as random people from Netflix reality shows and a streamer.

#1. Best/Worst - The Prodigy overcomes strange match dynamics

After falling short in regaining the NXT Women's title at Vengeance Day, Roxanne Perez quickly pivoted to an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Raquel Rodriguez.

Both women cut heel promos ahead of the RAW showdown and continued the character work throughout the match. It was a weird heel vs. heel dynamic for such an important spot.

Perez was the face by default since she was smaller, newer, and had exciting moves. The stars meshed well, with Perez amping up her strikes and Rodriguez falling victim to Roxy's speed and in-ring IQ.

The Prodigy winning was also the right call since the field would have been mostly the same as last year's if the Judgment Day member had qualified.

