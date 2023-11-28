WWE RAW - Best and Worst - CM Punk mentions AJ Lee, Cody Rhodes attacked by 7-time champion

The episode of WWE RAW after Survivor Series was always going to be eventful, especially after Randy Orton and CM Punk returned over the weekend. What we got was a show packed with excitement as we look toward the future.

What were the best bits, and what failed to deliver? Let's look at the main positives of WWE RAW tonight.

#3. Best: Tag team wrestling wins

The Tag Team Turmoil on WWE RAW was a solid showcase for the red brand's budding tag division.

Several teams in the match have tremendous potential, with The Creed Brothers possibly having the most. They won after defeating DIY, The New Day, and Imperium.

Julius and Brutus Creed did a great job getting the fans on their side over the match. Given the heel group's subtle tension, it will be interesting to see if they win the Undisputed Tag Team Titles from The Judgment Day.

#2. Worst: Drew McIntyre looks a bit weak on WWE RAW

The segment between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins was booked well until the end. The Scottish Warrior was taken out by The Visionary and Jey Uso without much challenge, getting ejected from the ring.

That's a shame, as McIntyre's story arc was generally pretty good on WWE RAW. He attacked Rollins to cement his status as a heel, busting himself open in the process, and set up a match with Sami Zayn next week, which should lead to another win.

Drew McIntyre may even get involved in Seth Rollins and Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship match to claim a title shot for himself. So, all's not bad in the Scotsman's camp.

#2. Best: Mr. RKO is back

Randy Orton's WWE RAW return was pretty basic, but it worked well. The crowd was entirely on his side and cheered for him. The Viper was interrupted by Rhea Ripley, and the two had an interesting promo exchange.

This led to Orton facing the most hated man in the building, Dominik Mysterio. It was a solid match, with the crowd super hot for the 14-time world champion. Things should pick up as Randy Orton's feud with The Judgment Day progresses.

The Apex Predator also had a pleasant backstage interaction with Jey Uso, with the two squashing their beef from when Main Event Jey was in The Bloodline.

#1. Worst: We finally know

Over the past few weeks, Shinsuke Nakamura had been teasing a mystery rival. The Japanese star repeatedly warned his target on WWE RAW, with fans speculating that it is CM Punk.

While that wasn't the case, it could have been another returning star.

Instead, Nakamura revealed his target as Cody Rhodes before spitting red mist on his face—slightly underwhelming from multiple angles. The King of Strong Style will lose this feud as The American Nightmare prepares for the Royal Rumble Match, so why not use this story for a bigger surprise?

#1. Best: CM Punk is back

It almost didn't matter what he said; CM Punk back on WWE RAW was a surreal moment. His shocking return at Survivor Series continues to amaze the fans, who could hardly believe the Chicago native was there.

Punk cut a solid promo at the end of WWE RAW, with many hidden messages. Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins references aside, the former AEW star also told the fans that his wife, AJ Lee, sent her regards. It was a touching moment.

While not precisely story-driven, it didn't need to be. CM Punk felt like he held back a bit, and saying, "I'm home," was indeed interesting. Regardless, the ball is rolling on this return. Punk is not here to make friends. He's here to make money.