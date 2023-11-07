WWE RAW - Best and Worst - Seth Rollins' Survivor Series match, missed opportunity for Rhea Ripley

Following an eventful Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, WWE RAW was pretty solid. We are on the road to Survivor Series, with several matches already confirmed.

Tonight's episode offered a few surprises, including a fantastic World Heavyweight Championship match. However, we missed out on another massive world title bout, at least for now.

So, without further ado, let's look at the main positives and negatives of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, The Miz, and others all feature.

#3. Best/Worst: What was that finish?

Before things got a little sloppy, the Fatal Four-way for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship took place on WWE RAW. Bronson Reed and Ivar had an intense battle and beat each other up, while Ricochet delivered as usual. The Miz had a great night as well, impressing in the ring.

He was the one who won the contest, earning a title match against Gunther at Survivor Series. However, the manner of The A-Lister's win was questionable. The Miz rolled up Reed for a long time while the referee counted two pinfalls after Ivar hit a Moonsault on Ricochet.

That ending took a bit away from the win, but it was still a big deal. The Miz is going to Survivor Series to try and become a nine-time Intercontinental Champion.

#2. Worst: DIY loses

The feud continues.

While it's nice to see The Creed Brothers get a big win on WWE RAW, it came at the expense of the recently reunited DIY. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa need all the momentum they can get, so 50/50 booking is actively harmful.

Furthermore, Ludwig Kaiser cost them the match, meaning the feud between DIY and Imperium isn't over. This situation can turn positive if it leads to Johnny Wrestling vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW. However, for now, things aren't looking too great.

#2. Best: Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins headlines WWE RAW

The opening promo set it up, and what a match Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn had on WWE RAW. The two put on an incredible showcase of the in-ring brilliance we've come to expect from them. The champion wasn't the strongest but displayed astonishing grit throughout the contest.

This was another great effort from Zayn, who lost out. He didn't look too weak and should remain in the world title scene after Survivor Series. Speaking of which, the match between Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn was not the biggest talking point from WWE RAW.

#1. Worst: Man, oh man

Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship at Survivor Series. Her ideal opponent would have been Becky Lynch, with the two teasing a match for a while now. However, The Man wasn't even in the Battle Royal to determine Mami's next challenger on WWE RAW.

Lynch was attacked by Xia Li during her entrance and was taken to the back. She missed the battle royal, leading to a big win for Zoey Stark. While this is a great moment for her, and no disrespect is intended, Ripley could have had a bigger match at Survivor Series.

This would've been the perfect stage for her and Becky Lynch's first title match. A win for Rhea Ripley could then have set up a rematch at WrestleMania 40, with Big Time Becks finally winning. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how well Zoey Stark can do in a high-profile angle against The Eradicator.

#1. Best: The end is in sight!

William Regal may not appear on television, but Adam Pearce did a great job selling the magnitude of the moment on WWE RAW.

Following Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn's incredible main event, The Judgment Day attacked them. This led to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes making the save, leading to a mass brawl. Pearce then made the WarGames Match official for Survivor Series.

Following months of The Judgment Day feuding with RAW's top babyfaces, we can finally see the end. It remains to be seen what happens at the PLE, but the red brand will never be the same after the double cage ends this saga.

