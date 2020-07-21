I thought that there was a lot to like about this week's episode of WWE RAW and I will even go so far as to say that it was probably a better show than Extreme Rules was. Even though I'm bushed after 4 straight days of pro wrestling coverage (SmackDown, Slammiversary, Extreme Rules, and now WWE RAW), the show had a pace and intensity that kept me from getting bored.

That said, I did not like a few aspects of the show and I will note them all in my WWE RAW review. Thank you, everyone, for reading Best and Worst over the years and making it a mainstay for so many years on Sportskeeda.

I value all your comments, opinions, and feedback, even if your thoughts differ from mine and I want you to please share your views about WWE RAW in the section below.

#1 Best: Ruby Riott ends her streak with a major win on WWE RAW

Ruby Riott wins her first singles match since defeating Nikki Cross on the 11th of February 2019 episode of #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/eUYGJOympm — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 21, 2020

Once upon a time, Ruby Riott was hailed as the future of the WWE RAW Women's division but she has not been the same since the dissolution of the Riott Squad. I was glad to see that she is back on course to regaining her momentum once again with a big win on RAW.

Ruby’s hair looks fantastic. — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) July 21, 2020

I am also glad to see that despite the fact that Billie Kay was nowhere to be seen, Peyton Royce got some screen time and also did Bianca Belair. The WWE RAW women's division is actually stacked but we do not realize that because the same lot gets opportunities over and over again. How could we ever forget about Shayna Baszler, who had a few ominous words to say during her appearance on WWE RAW, where she compared herself to a shark.