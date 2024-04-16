WWE RAW needs a villain, revenge tour & more - 5 Reasons why Liv Morgan must become the next Women's World Champion

Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship tonight on WWE RAW, and Liv Morgan could be the next in line. The star was off of WWE television for months before her return as the 30th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was not in action at WrestleMania XL but made an impact on RAW after The Show of Shows. She attacked Rhea Ripley backstage, and the company used the angle as a way to write The Eradicator off of television as she recovers from injury.

Listed below are five reasons why Liv Morgan must become the next Women's World Champion.

#5. Liv Morgan could get the ultimate revenge on Rhea Ripley by taking her title on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley brutally attacked Liv Morgan last year, and it took her months to recover. She claimed to be on a revenge tour upon returning to the company and has taken out her biggest nemesis in storyline.

It would make sense for Morgan to become the next Women's World Champion, as fans now have an excuse to boo her. Ripley could go after the title again when she is cleared to return to action later this year.

#4. She is popular amongst WWE fans

Liv Morgan has been with WWE since 2014 and has established a loyal fanbase over her decade with the company. Her attack on Ripley and The Eradicator's subsequent injury will only cause fans to react to Liv even more.

Morgan can become a major heel on WWE RAW and actively try to annoy wrestling fans every Monday night. This would allow the promotion to create a new babyface on the red brand to combat Morgan for the Women's World Championship.

The former champion has a connection to the fanbase, and it will be easy for her to dictate her reactions from the WWE Universe.

#3. Liv Morgan has proven she can beat the best

Liv Morgan won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match in 2022 and cashed in on Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion during the same night. She defeated The Baddest Woman on the Planet at SummerSlam 2022 before dropping the title back to Rousey at Extreme Rules.

Morgan has proven resilient in the ring and never backs down from a challenge. The 29-year-old could put together an impressive reign as Women's World Champion to show that her name belongs on everyone's list as one of the best performers in the company.

#2. The RAW star could present a new side of her character

The former champion has been most successful as a babyface, but Rhea Ripley's injury has allowed for the chance for Liv Morgan to tell a different story. She has been portrayed as unhinged in the past, but she could now be presented as a heel.

Morgan could boast about putting Ripley on the shelf and actively turn fans against her. She may also choose to rely on outside interference to remain Women's World Champion and form a heel faction of her own on WWE RAW.

#1. Liv Morgan becoming champion would validate her "revenge tour"

Liv Morgan has announced that she is on a revenge tour, but it hasn't amounted to much so far. She made it to the final two of the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year and eliminated Jade Cargill in the process. However, Bayley sent Morgan flying over the top rope to win the match.

Morgan also came in second during the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Becky Lynch pinned the RAW star to earn the title match against Ripley at WrestleMania XL. A title victory would validate Morgan's revenge tour and cause fans to view her as a WWE Superstar to be taken seriously moving forward.

